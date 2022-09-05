Skip to main content

Cowboys Top 10 Memorable Openers; Are Bucs Next?

From Danny White to the Dynamic Duo to the Dawn of a Dynasty, Cowboys' openers leave indelible images.

In 2020, it was a phantom offensive pass interference penalty that thwarted a potential game-tying drive in the final minute.

In 2021, it was a 36-yard field goal on the game's final play.

In 2022, it will be ... something.

Because there's always a dramatic twist - usually accessorized by an entertaining finish - when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and season openers.

From the horrendous flag on receiver Michael Gallup that negated a 47-yard catch at Los Angeles Rams' 19-yard line, to Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field with 1:24 remaining being trumped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Tyan Succop's walk-off winner, the Cowboys have endured prime-time gut-punches in consecutive season openers. A 20-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday night. The 31-29 defeat in Tampa on Thursday night.

And now this weekend? Another marquee Sunday night matchup with Tom Brady, this one at AT&T Stadium. Last year Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, to top Dak Prescott's 403 and three scores.

The season openers the last two seasons have provided a painful microcosm of coach Mike McCarthy's tenure in Dallas: untimely penalties, kick-to-the-crotch losses.

Something tell us come next Monday morning we might be making some edits to this list of all-time most memorable season openers:

No. 10: 9.9.21 at Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29 – In his first game since a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season, Dak Prescott rallied Dallas to a late lead before Tom Brady drove Tampa Bay 57 yards to set up the game-winning, 36-yard field goal on the final play.

No. 9: 9.15.68 at Cowboys 59, Lions 13 – Don Meredith throws four TDs as Dallas establishes a still-standing record for most points in a game.

No. 8: 9.18.77 Cowboys 16, at Vikings 10 – Roger Staubach scrambles in from four yards in OT to launch a Super Bowl season.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Jerry-Jones-Eagles-Cowboys-Jason-Peters-Jason-Peters-Cowboys-1200x900
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowl O-Lineman Jason Peters Signing with Dallas

Peters, 40, is a nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who first made his Thursday appearance here at The Star.

By Mike Fisher
dak jerry stephen
Play

'No Free Lunch': Jerry Jones 'Blaming' Dak Prescott for Cowboys Cap Concerns?

Do recent remarks suggest Jerry offered up too large a slice to quarterback Dak Prescott?

By Mike Fisher
troy tom
Play

Dallas Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Makes Tom Brady Patriots Comparison

It's unfair - almost blasphemous - to mention Brady and most anyone else in the same sentence.

By Richie Whitt

No. 7: 7.10.89 at Saints 28, Cowboys 0 – A sobering debut en route to 1-15 disaster for rookies Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman.

No. 6: 6 13.15 at Cowboys 27, Giants 26 – Tony Romo finds Jason Witten for an 11-yard touchdown with :07 remaining, the latest game-winning touchdown pass in franchise history.

No. 5: 9.7.92 at Cowboys 23, Redskins 10 – Isaac Holt blocks a punt and Dallas launches its dynasty by upsetting the Super Bowl champs on Monday Night Football.

No. 4: 9.12.99 Cowboys 41, at Redskins 35 – Aikman 76 yards to Rocket Ismail in OT caps a frantic, fantastic rally from 21 points down.

No. 3: 9.8.86 at Cowboys 31, Giants 28 – The “Dynamic Duo” works for at least one night as Herschel Walker scores a leaping touchdown late in his much-hyped debut with Tony Dorsett on MNF.

No. 2: 9.8.02 at Texans 19, Cowboys 10 – Jones still calls the hapless loss to expansion Houston his most humbling defeat.

No. 1: 9.5.83 Cowboys 31, at Redskins 30 – Danny White’s TD pass to Tony Hill with two minutes remaining helps erase 20-point halftime deficit at a stunned RFK Stadium on MNF.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Jerry-Jones-Eagles-Cowboys-Jason-Peters-Jason-Peters-Cowboys-1200x900
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Pro Bowl O-Lineman Jason Peters Signing with Dallas

By Mike Fisher
dak jerry stephen
News

'No Free Lunch': Jerry Jones 'Blaming' Dak Prescott for Cowboys Cap Concerns?

By Mike Fisher
troy tom
News

Dallas Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman Makes Tom Brady Patriots Comparison

By Richie Whitt
tom jerry dak
News

Bucs at Cowboys 'Great Team': Can Dak Prescott Beat Tom Brady - and Dallas' Critics?

By Mike D'Abate
parsons brady
News

Bucs at Cowboys: Micah Parsons is 'Game-Wrecking Problem,' Says Coach

By Mike Fisher
dalton roq
News

Cowboys (Media) Trade Proposal: TE Dalton Schultz for Bears LB Roquan Smith?

By Mike Fisher
peters weight
News

New Cowboys O-Lineman Jason Peters Signs; Will He Practice On Monday?

By Mike Fisher
emmitt ej
News

Cowboys WATCH: Emmitt Smith's Son EJ Scores 87-Yard TD on 1st Carry - NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff