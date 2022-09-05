Cowboys Top 10 Memorable Openers; Are Bucs Next?

In 2020, it was a phantom offensive pass interference penalty that thwarted a potential game-tying drive in the final minute.

In 2021, it was a 36-yard field goal on the game's final play.

In 2022, it will be ... something.

Because there's always a dramatic twist - usually accessorized by an entertaining finish - when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and season openers.

From the horrendous flag on receiver Michael Gallup that negated a 47-yard catch at Los Angeles Rams' 19-yard line, to Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field with 1:24 remaining being trumped by Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Tyan Succop's walk-off winner, the Cowboys have endured prime-time gut-punches in consecutive season openers. A 20-17 loss to the Rams on Sunday night. The 31-29 defeat in Tampa on Thursday night.

And now this weekend? Another marquee Sunday night matchup with Tom Brady, this one at AT&T Stadium. Last year Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, to top Dak Prescott's 403 and three scores.

The season openers the last two seasons have provided a painful microcosm of coach Mike McCarthy's tenure in Dallas: untimely penalties, kick-to-the-crotch losses.

Something tell us come next Monday morning we might be making some edits to this list of all-time most memorable season openers:

No. 10: 9.9.21 at Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29 – In his first game since a gruesome ankle injury ended his 2020 season, Dak Prescott rallied Dallas to a late lead before Tom Brady drove Tampa Bay 57 yards to set up the game-winning, 36-yard field goal on the final play.

No. 9: 9.15.68 at Cowboys 59, Lions 13 – Don Meredith throws four TDs as Dallas establishes a still-standing record for most points in a game.

No. 8: 9.18.77 Cowboys 16, at Vikings 10 – Roger Staubach scrambles in from four yards in OT to launch a Super Bowl season.

No. 7: 7.10.89 at Saints 28, Cowboys 0 – A sobering debut en route to 1-15 disaster for rookies Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman.

No. 6: 6 13.15 at Cowboys 27, Giants 26 – Tony Romo finds Jason Witten for an 11-yard touchdown with :07 remaining, the latest game-winning touchdown pass in franchise history.

No. 5: 9.7.92 at Cowboys 23, Redskins 10 – Isaac Holt blocks a punt and Dallas launches its dynasty by upsetting the Super Bowl champs on Monday Night Football.

No. 4: 9.12.99 Cowboys 41, at Redskins 35 – Aikman 76 yards to Rocket Ismail in OT caps a frantic, fantastic rally from 21 points down.

No. 3: 9.8.86 at Cowboys 31, Giants 28 – The “Dynamic Duo” works for at least one night as Herschel Walker scores a leaping touchdown late in his much-hyped debut with Tony Dorsett on MNF.

No. 2: 9.8.02 at Texans 19, Cowboys 10 – Jones still calls the hapless loss to expansion Houston his most humbling defeat.

No. 1: 9.5.83 Cowboys 31, at Redskins 30 – Danny White’s TD pass to Tony Hill with two minutes remaining helps erase 20-point halftime deficit at a stunned RFK Stadium on MNF.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!