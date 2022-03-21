Free Agent Keanu Neal Back to Safety; Cowboys Interested?

Call Keanu Neal's lone season as a linebacker for the Cowboys a success or failure, but it's now done as Neal reportedly is making the switch back to safety.

After former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal followed his former head coach Dan Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys, the decision was made to move him to linebacker. Whether you consider that move a success or failure depends on how you judge it, but the experiment is now done, as according to the NFL Network, the free agent is now making the switch back to safety.

Neal spent the previous five seasons in Atlanta playing safety, eclipsed 100 tackles, and collected 15 tackles for a loss in those five seasons combined. So when Dallas suggested the move to linebacker, it made sense on paper based on his tackling ability.

In his only season as a linebacker with Dallas, Neal ranked third on the team in playing time and tackles among those at the position. He was behind eventual Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons and former Pro Bowler Leighton Vander Esch. Parsons and Vander Esch served as the two starting linebackers while Neal played a significant role off the bench.

Now that he's hitting the free-agent market and sees a lack of movement for linebackers, Neal is making the move back to safety. His goal last offseason in moving to linebacker was to bulk up to 222 pounds. He never really got close, so making the switch back to safety won't be an issue.

It's clear Dallas didn't have a deep interest in Neal returning as a linebacker, but what about as a safety? Neal could add some depth to an already thin position and get back to playing in the secondary where he's been comfortable his entire career.

Understand, Neal - no offense to him - was not going to be a priority here. Dallas already signed Malik Hooker and thinks it important to bring back Jayron Kearse, too.

And of course, there is always the sexy "Honey Badger'' idea as well.

A signing of Neal may not come until later assuming he's still available, but for a team that has never really addressed the safety position much in the draft, Neal could be a good option to return if the Cowboys are in need entering camp. He has familiarity with both the scheme and Quinn.

Perhaps Neal's time in Dallas isn't done after all.