Cowboys Could Sign Bucs Edge Jason Pierre-Paul: Report

"Watch me kill s--- when I get back!!" Pierre-Paul writes. "I'm saying it now, I told you so!!"

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys told us that even though they'd created a new deal with DeMarcus Lawrence and even though they'd re-signed Dorance Armstrong, they were not done chasing pass-rushers to make up for the loss of Randy Gregory.

So far, so true. And maybe more truth to come.

Late in the first week of NFL free agency, Dallas followed up the Armstrong signing by bringing in Dante Fowler, last with Atlanta. And now comes word that the wish list includes Tampa Bay's Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul, 33, a two-time Super Bowl champ, by the numbers is in decline as he's coming off a two-year, $27 million contract. He played in 12 games last year and recorded three sacks. But the season before, he was a key piece in the Bucs' Super Bowl win, totaling 9.5 sacks in 2020. And he recorded at least eight sacks in every season from 2017-20, making him one of the NFL's most consistent pass-rushers.

Some believe his 2021 decline - even as the former first-round pick of the Giants produced while playing against the run - was due to a shoulder injury that recently required surgery. Pierre-Paul recently posted his post-surgery approach ...

"Watch me kill s--- when I get back!!" Pierre-Paul wrote. "I'm saying it now, I told you so!!"

The Spotrac market value and projected contract on Pierre-Paul is $10 million annually - two years and $20 million. As the Cowboys pick through other ideas (how's Za'Darius Smith's back?), that seems too pricy for what Dallas is trying to do. And even though he's been good with the Bucs dating all the way back to 2018, as he's resurrected his career after a firework accident while with the Giants - we're betting Dallas would like to avoid a long-term commitment as well.

But stockpiling pass-rushers at the right price? Randy Gregory or not, that's always a positive Cowboys idea.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!