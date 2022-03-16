Cowboys Won't Sign Pass-Rusher Za'Darius Smith; He's Joining Ravens

All of this means the Cowboys have a gaping hole at pass rusher.

FRISCO - It's Za’Darius Smith's turn.

The Dallas Cowboys did not get it done with pass-rusher Randy Gregory, as they endured him "pulling a U-turn on them'' based on the language that had been proposed in his contract.

They are unlikely to get it done with Von Miller, even as the two sides touched base, as the DFW native seems to be closing in on a return to the Los Angeles Rams in order to defend their Super Bowl title.

Chandler Jones? We don't know that Dallas ever took a swing there, but he is reportedly preparing to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, all of this means the Cowboys have a gaping hole at pass rusher.

The good news, such as it is? Thanks to the DeMarcus Lawrence re-do, the Cowboys put themselves in a position to give Gregory as much as $14 million a year.

What will they do with that money now?

Za’Darius Smith is coming off an awful year with the Green Bay Packers, a season in which due to a training camp back injury he played just two games and had just one sack. But at 29, the 6-4, 272-pound defensive end and two-time Pro Bowler has a recent history of performing at a level, statistically, even higher than Gregory.

In 2018, he has 8.5 sacks for the Ravens, and then got a Packers contract - from a team coached by Mike McCarthy, now in charge in Dallas - that was supposed to be four years for $66 million.

In 2019, he earned that money with 13.5 sacks.

In 2020, he did it again in Green Bay with 12.5 sacks.

That's 34.5 sacks in three years - something Gregory has never even come close to achieving.

That was an idea for a moment ... But on Wednesday it is announced that Smith is signing a four-year, $35 million deal to return to the Ravens.

We're told Dallas was "exploring'' the concept. ... and that doesn't seem an bloated price. But no go.

The Cowboys habitually do not buy other teams' big-money free agents, preferring to "sign our own.'' What needs to be explored is whether the Gregory fiasco alters the Dallas front office's thinking.