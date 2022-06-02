'Fear Over Respect!' Micah Parsons Takes DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys Challenge

"I don't want another man's respect! I want that man to fear me!" - Micah Parsons

FRISCO - Entering his second season in the league, Micah Parsons, 23, is already a Pro Bowl starter, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and was a defensive leader on a 12-5 Cowboys playoff team.

Parsons was even in consideration for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as his 13 sacks in 2021 put him among the league leaders. He's also quickly developed into a team spokesman and has been funny, clever, open, and insightful to the media.

And now he appears to be setting the tone for his sophomore campaign with the Cowboys ... both on Twitter ...

"I don't want another man's respect!! I want that man to fear me," Parsons tweeted.

... And in the Dallas locker room at The Star here in Frisco, where on Wednesday, he chuckled about DeMarcus Lawrence assertion that Tank is going to "re-state'' his claim as the Cowboys sack leader.

“I’m sorry to tell him,'' Micah retorted during these OTAs, "he’s never getting that back.”

There, he's taking on a challenge. And with the Twitter post?

Is he suggesting fear is stronger than respect? He might be referring to his opponents on the field and saying he'd rather have his counterparts fear him than respect him.

Either way, fan reaction to the Tweet was mixed at best. Some even criticized Parsons for the post.

But not all reaction was negative, as some Cowboys fans jumped on the fear bandwagon in support of Parsons.

One Parsons fan even tried to help others understand what the message was.

Social media may have mixed responses with regard to Parsons' tweet, but Cowboys fans understand he is the future not just of the Dallas defense, but of the team overall.

Defensive end Lawrence has for years been this defense's vocal (and performance) leader. He was involved in the "Hot Boyz'' movement from a couple of years ago. But not often in recent memory has a Dallas defense played at the level this group is reaching.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” said Parsons, who played at Penn State (the Nittany Lions) and is a movable chess piece in a defense led by Assistant Coach of the Year winner Dan Quinn.

“The lion’s always hungry,'' Parsons said to coaches at camp, just loud enough for the “Hard Knocks” TV show to pick up. ... and just memorably enough to now apply for a legal trademark on the phrase.

At this point in his career, who are we to question Parsons' motives and methods for becoming a better football player, and a better person ... and a better sack artist than Tank?

