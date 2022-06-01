Cowboys Chauncey Golston in 2022: Bigger. Better?

"I'm willing to play wherever they need me," Golston said. "I'd even suit up and play left tackle if that's what they wanted me to do. I'm not sure how well that would go, but I'd do it."

The Dallas Cowboys had a clear intent on selecting size and physically-dominating players in this year's draft. But it's going to be hard to find anyone that can match defensive end Chauncey Golston's size, which seems even larger when factoring in his confidence level entering year two in the NFL.

It was a sound, yet quiet rookie year for the 2021 third-round pick out of Iowa. But he still found a solid role on a crowded defensive line that included names like Demarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons, Dorance Armstrong, and Neville Gallimore.

Even with all the big names, Golston found his chance to shine when Lawrence's Week 1 injury kept him out for nearly three months. In 15 games, Golston tallied 32 total tackles, one sack, one pass defended, and had a fumble recovery, proving he can occupy the defensive end or tackle spot as a solid depth piece when called upon.

Now, as the second phase of OTAs begins Wednesday, Golston is prepping to make a permanent move toward the inside of the line. Already measured with a massive 6-5, 268-pound frame at the end of last season, the 24-year-old says he's already added 20 pounds, an addition that could help as he conditions himself to a new position.

"With my long arms, it'll be tougher for inside lineman to get their hands off of me," Golston said. "It's something that Coach (Dan) Quinn has talked about since last year."

His 84-inch wingspan could play a major role this season. In four seasons at Iowa, Golston had three interceptions and seven passes defended, impressive numbers for a defensive end at any level.

Quick hands combined with the length at the line could give opposing quarterbacks a major obstacle to throw around. The ball skills he displayed at the Big Ten level will only improve as he continues to find himself on the Dallas defense.

And don't rule out a switch to offensive line just yet, though Golston has clearly proved that transition isn't necessary given his defensive impact as a rookie.

Golston will still have to battle for playing time with guys like Osa Odighizuwa, Gallimore, and Trysten Hill. He'll get more chances to prove that his second-year coming out party is in store when Cowboys get mandatory minicamp rolling on June 14.

