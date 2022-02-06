Skip to main content

Pro Bowl ‘Gonna Be So Mad!’ At Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Here’s Why

The Cowboys rookie is making his Pro Bowl debut, and he's taking a page out of Sean Taylor's playbook.

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is playing in the first Pro Bowl of his career today.

His Pro Bowl appearance is no surprise. The No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of the best rookie years in NFL history, recording 13 sacks and forcing three fumbles.

Left to Right: Taylor Heinicke, Micah Parsons
micah hein was
sean taylor

As part of his first Pro Bowl appearance, Parsons is going to honor the late, great Washington defensive back Sean Taylor.

"I'm going hard as heck," Parsons told NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. "I'm going to be like Sean Taylor out in that joint. They're going to tell me to slow down. They're going to be so mad. So mad."

No image description

Image (1)
Play

Pro Bowl ‘Gonna Be So Mad!’ At Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Here’s Why

The Cowboys rookie is making his Pro Bowl debut, and he's taking a page out of Sean Taylor's playbook.

32 seconds ago
32 seconds ago
AF7F957C-AFEF-4E50-B1B8-F92D8F42B575
Play

Cowboys' Aaron Rodgers Trade Wish: Where They'd Want Packers QB to Move

Can Rodgers get himself shipped off from "Titletown'' to Music City? Or the Mile High City?

20 hours ago
20 hours ago
dak one red
Play

Dak Prescott on Cowboys Playoff Loss: ‘It’s Not Gone’

Dak Prescott “wants to turn the page and get ready to start next season.”

Feb 5, 2022
Feb 5, 2022

Taylor's hit on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman at the 2007 Pro Bowl is considered to be one of the greatest and most memorable Pro Bowl moments of all-time and it was one of Taylor's final highlights of his career.

Image (1)
CF5F38E3-C3B9-4859-A13C-E54B6DB1503D
USATSI_17150373_168388359_lowres
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 9.02.55 AM

Just nine months following the Pro Bowl, Taylor was shot and killed in a robbery attempt at his home in Florida. He was 24 years old. The Washington organization retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October.

Had he not been shot, Taylor would have played in the 2008 Pro Bowl and likely would have made plenty more Pro Bowls for Washington. We were stripped of more iconic moments from the Washington all-time great.

While Taylor's career might have been cut extremely short, it is a sign of respect to see today's top talents honor him and continue his legacy.

Image (1)
News

Pro Bowl ‘Gonna Be So Mad!’ At Cowboys LB Micah Parsons - Here’s Why

32 seconds ago
AF7F957C-AFEF-4E50-B1B8-F92D8F42B575
News

Cowboys' Aaron Rodgers Trade Wish: Where They'd Want Packers QB to Move

20 hours ago
dak one red
News

Dak Prescott on Cowboys Playoff Loss: ‘It’s Not Gone’

Feb 5, 2022
roget emmitt
News

Roger Staubach 80th Birthday: Is He - Or Emmitt Smith - Cowboys GOAT?

Feb 5, 2022
CABCFA4F-2F29-4B2F-937C-67D1F86A6EB0
News

Mile High Hangover? Broncos' John Elway Denies Coach Brian Flores Accusations

Feb 5, 2022
naggar ut
News

After Greg Zuerlein Struggles, Cowboys Sign New Kicker

Feb 4, 2022
tank randy
News

DeMarcus Lawrence vs. Randy Gregory: Can Cowboys Only Pick One?

Feb 4, 2022
mcc quinn kell
News

‘Safety Net’: Should Coach McCarthy Be Cowboys Play-Caller?

Feb 4, 2022