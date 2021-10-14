WFT to Retire Sean Taylor’s No. 21 Jersey

The Washington Football Team announced they will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 jersey on Sunday when the franchise faces the Chiefs.

Washington will also rename the road leading up to FedEx Field to "Sean Taylor Road." The Football Team will also honor "nearly 100 alumni" at FedExField on Sunday.

Taylor is the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. He played four seasons for Washington from 2004-07, establishing himself as one of the NFL's defensive backs. Taylor's career and life were tragically cut short when he was murdered during a robbery attempt at his Florida home in November 2007. Taylor was inducted into Washington's Ring of Fame posthumously in 2008.

"I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," WFT president Jason Wright said in a statement. "The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff."

"We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."

Washington enters Sunday's contest at 2–3 following a loss to the Chiefs in Week 5.

More NFL coverage: