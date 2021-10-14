October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Washington Football Team to Retire Sean Taylor’s No. 21 Jersey

Author:

The Washington Football Team announced they will retire Sean Taylor's No. 21 jersey on Sunday when the franchise faces the Chiefs.

Washington will also rename the road leading up to FedEx Field to "Sean Taylor Road." The Football Team will also honor "nearly 100 alumni" at FedExField on Sunday. 

Taylor is the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired. He played four seasons for Washington from 2004-07, establishing himself as one of the NFL's defensive backs. Taylor's career and life were tragically cut short when he was murdered during a robbery attempt at his Florida home in November 2007. Taylor was inducted into Washington's Ring of Fame posthumously in 2008. 

SI Recommends

"I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart. I and many others looked to him as a role model," WFT president Jason Wright said in a statement. "The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches, and staff."

"We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."

Washington enters Sunday's contest at 2–3 following a loss to the Chiefs in Week 5. 

More NFL coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

washington-football-team
NFL

WFT to Retire Sean Taylor’s No. 21 Jersey

Washington will honor former safety Sean Taylor on Sunday, 14 years after he was tragically killed during a robbery attempt in his home.

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen during mandatory mini camp. Jg 061521 Allen 1
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 6: Picks, Plays and Values

Your one-stop shop for daily fantasy football lineup help!

Patrick Mahomes Exclaims
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes returns to the top of the quarterback rankings with a prime matchup against the Football Team.

austin-ekeler-chargers-celebrate
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

With six touchdowns in his last three games, it seems no one can slow down Austin Ekeler.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin has a great matchup and high-scoring opportunity vs. the Chiefs' porous defense.

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Dawson Knox has made the leap high in the rankings, but how long will it last?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

After a slow start to the season, James Robinson is once again an integral part of the Jaguars offense.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

There's been no slowing the Bills offense and Tyler Bass is enjoying all the benefits.