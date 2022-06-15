Skip to main content

Cowboys Minicamp Depth Chart, Defense: 4 Pro Bowlers?

We fiddle so far as to suggest that if things go right here, Dallas' defense will eventually boast a quartet of Pro Bowlers.

FRISCO - It's really football season here at The Star, with minicamp occurring Tuesday through Thursday of this week. And besides ... It's never too early to fiddle with a depth chart, even as at this early stage for the Dallas Cowboys, they don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet. So all we (and they) can do is fiddle.

And we even fiddle so far as to suggest that if things go right here, Dallas' defense will eventually boast a quartet of Pro Bowlers.

micah tank
8EFB60E2-367E-49F4-9696-10B219C4FD3D
sam williams ole miss

So let's do that, to create an unofficial depth chart, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Our depth chart for the offense is here. And for defense ...

Defensive end

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dante Fowler

Dorance Armstrong (a "best-kept secret'' here.)

Sam Williams

Chauncey Golston

Tarell Basham

Defensive tackle

Osa Odighizuwa

Neville Gallimore

Carlos Watkins

Trysten Hill

Quinton Bohanna

John Ridgeway

Of all of these guys, Tank is the only defined-role sure thing. Otherwise? Take Watkins: He could in theory start at tackle ... or he could in theory get cut. Oh, and Osa? Everybody inside the building is praising his offseason work. Meanwhile, how many pass-rushers does it take to replace the departed Randy Gregory? (Trade for the "Black Cobra,'' maybe?) All five of the mentioned ends get a crack at it. ... including Williams, the rookie who was the "Player of the Day'' at the Tuesday workout.)

Linebacker

Micah Parsons

Leighton Vander Esch

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Devin Harper

Damone Clark

Aaron Hansford

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak mcc dq knives
Play

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Cancels Minicamp Day - Here's Why

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
ware harvey
Play

Pass-Rush Mount Rushmore: Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware on Final 4?

Former Los Angeles Rams star and Super Bowl Champion Von Miller gives his Mount Rushmore of pass rushers

By Kevin Tame Jr.1 hour ago
1 hour ago
tyler jerry
Play

Dallas Army Knife: Cowboys Keep Moving Rookie Tyler Smith - Why?

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick can offer a strong option across the offensive line. But should he?

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Parsons and Company here. Who gets more snaps, Vander Esch or Cox? Can Gifford do more than special teams? When will Clark be ready to play? Can Hansford surprise? And of course, Cox needs to get healthy first, as he discusses with us here.

Defensive backs

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs

Kelvin Joseph

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

Nahshon Wright

DaRon Bland

Safeties

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

In a perfect world, Diggs is joined by Joseph atop the depth chart. But I will acknowledge Joseph's world is something short of "perfect'' right now. Dallas re-signed Kearse and Hooker at safety, and way down below there is a shot for an undrafted rookie like Markquese Bell of Florida A&M.

Special teams

ST: C.J. Goodwin

K: Jonathan Garibay

P: Bryan Anger

LS: Jake McQuaide

Goodwin, of course, can't really play cornerback. But he leads this group. The kicker situation is far from settled. Anger is the Pro Bowler you hope is rarely used.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak mcc dq knives
News

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Cancels Minicamp Day - Here's Why

By Cowboys Country Staff13 minutes ago
ware harvey
News

Pass-Rush Mount Rushmore: Cowboys' DeMarcus Ware on Final 4?

By Kevin Tame Jr.1 hour ago
tyler jerry
News

Dallas Army Knife: Cowboys Keep Moving Rookie Tyler Smith - Why?

By Arnav Sharma1 hour ago
376CE0E8-7240-494E-9F6F-765D03A93313
News

Kelvin Joseph Sits, Anthony Brown Rises as 'Top-10 Cover CB' for Cowboys

By Mike D'Abate and Mike Fisher2 hours ago
F945B8AA-1764-410B-A6CF-F0DEF94D8349
News

Cowboys Minicamp Notes: ‘Deion-Like’ Trevon Diggs Picks Off ‘Running’ Dak Prescott

By Mike Fisher and Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
dak kellen mike
News

Dak Prescott ‘Confidence is Through the Roof!’ at Cowboys Minicamp

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
Robert-Quinn-says-Dallas-has-_all-the-right-pieces_
News

Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Skips Bears Minicamp; Trade Plan?

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
Cowboys - Deion Saban
News

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith: Deion Sanders Over Nick Saban

By Geoff Magliochetti23 hours ago