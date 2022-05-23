'Black Cobra': Robert Quinn Trade Rumors - Should Dallas Sign Former Cowboys DE?
FRISCO - In October of 2019, Robert Quinn gave me a few minutes to explain what his Dallas Cowboys teammates were saying about their new pass-rusher - and the nickname he'd been given.
"It's 'Black Cobra','' Quinn told me. "I take it with honor. .... I wear it with pride.''
Quinn, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, rejuvenated his career in Dallas that year, using it as a springboard to a monster APY deal in Chicago. But now, On Friday, word is the Bears are looking to trade Quinn.
Is there a match in Dallas?
It's an exciting idea - with two justifiable flaws.
One, while he remains highly productive - he had an astounding 18.5 sacks this past season, the Bears franchise-record - he's under contract for three more seasons with cap numbers of $17 mil, $18 mil and $17 mil.
One website in Chicago called that "team-friendly''; we're not sure which team they're talking about, but it's not the Cowboys. (And as the Chicago rebuild continues, it might not be the Bears, either.)
Two, Quinn is remarkably athletic. That "Black Cobra'' nickname was given to him by teammate Tyrone Crawford at training camp due to Quinn's unusual "bend'' -- his flexibility as a pass-rusher getting around the edge.
Would Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Vote to Kick Dan Snyder Out of NFL?
How far does friendship, mentorship and loyalty go? How is it impacted when where your buddy "goes'' is ... your wallet?
Who is Cowboys' Best-Kept Secret?
Dallas' supposed diamond in the rough has a major opportunity ahead after the departure of Randy Gregory.
Cowboys OK at DE? Browns Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
"They say I don't have any bones in my body, that I in a sense move like a snake,'' said Quinn then, aware that owner Jerry Jones had referred to him as "Gumby.'' "Yeah, I've heard that before. But ('Black Cobra'') is a little more fierce than 'Gumby.''
Indeed, Quinn and Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong ("best-kept secret'') and Dante Fowler and Sam Williams? "Fierce'' is right. But Quinn is 32; how "fierce'' and "bendy'' will he continue to be as he approaches his mid-30's?
Quinn came to Dallas with a contract of $8 million for one year. It was an arrangement that worked exactly as designed, for both parties. This situation ... isn't that situation. And while some will bash the Cowboys for their lack of deep interest, all things considered - including Quinn's "Black Cobra'' talent - Dallas' position is justifiable.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!