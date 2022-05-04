Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart: How Many Rookies Stick on Offense?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet.
But all it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Offense first.
Quarterback
Dak Prescott
Cooper Rush
Will Grier
Ben DiNucci
Should Grier and DiNucci be on this list? Yes, because it's a depth chart.
rush and dak
Tyler Smith
Tolbert
But I'm told the Cowboys are increasingly unimpressed with their prospects. This ought to be a two-quarterback roster.
Running back
Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Ryan Nall
Ben DiNucci
The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option. Nall will stick on special teams.
Receiver
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Tolbert
Michael Gallup
James Washington
Noah Brown
Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler
Name by name by name. Right there in print. While Dallas may have fibbed about "not drafting for need,'' Jerry Jones wins again, in terms of telling a truth.
Robert Griffin III Wants to Sign With Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Bad Idea?
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is getting interest - or at least, giving interest - from NFL teams after running in a charity event.
Should Cowboys Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?
Although Dak Prescott will be the starter, the Dallas Cowboys need a viable, veteran backup
Simi Fehoko
Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well.
Tight end
Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
Sean McKeon
Jeremy Sprinkle
The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field.
Offensive line
LT: Tyron Smith, Josh Ball
LG Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern
C Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Alec Lindstrom, James Empey
RG: Zack Martin
RT: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko
Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.
Next up ... the unofficial defensive depth chart.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!