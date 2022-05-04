Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart: How Many Rookies Stick on Offense?

All it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet.

But all it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Offense first.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Will Grier

Ben DiNucci

Should Grier and DiNucci be on this list? Yes, because it's a depth chart.

rush and dak Tyler Smith Tolbert

But I'm told the Cowboys are increasingly unimpressed with their prospects. This ought to be a two-quarterback roster.

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Ryan Nall

Ben DiNucci

The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option. Nall will stick on special teams.

Receiver

CeeDee Lamb

Jalen Tolbert

Michael Gallup

James Washington

Noah Brown

Simi Fehoko

Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well.

Tight end

Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson

Sean McKeon

Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field.

Offensive line

LT: Tyron Smith, Josh Ball

LG Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern

C Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Alec Lindstrom, James Empey

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko

Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.

Next up ... the unofficial defensive depth chart.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!