Skip to main content

Cowboys (Unofficial) Depth Chart: How Many Rookies Stick on Offense?

All it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't exactly have an "official depth chart'' yet.

But all it takes is a pencil (I know, it's an antique!) to create an unofficial depth chart. So let's do that, featuring the guys who I think either deserve mention for whatever reason or, more important, who truly have a chance of sticking by the time we get to September ... Offense first.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush

Will Grier

 Ben DiNucci

Should Grier and DiNucci be on this list? Yes, because it's a depth chart. 

rush dak

rush and dak

tyler smith love jerry

Tyler Smith

Cowboys - Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert

But I'm told the Cowboys are increasingly unimpressed with their prospects. This ought to be a two-quarterback roster.

Running back

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Ryan Nall

 Ben DiNucci

The Cowboys are good with Zeke and Pollard. Dowdle got mentioned by COO Stephen Jones as a real option. Nall will stick on special teams.

Receiver

CeeDee Lamb

Jalen Tolbert

Michael Gallup

James Washington

Noah Brown

Scroll to Continue

No image description

8EFB60E2-367E-49F4-9696-10B219C4FD3D
Play

Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler

Name by name by name. Right there in print. While Dallas may have fibbed about "not drafting for need,'' Jerry Jones wins again, in terms of telling a truth.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
rg dak
Play

Robert Griffin III Wants to Sign With Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Bad Idea?

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is getting interest - or at least, giving interest - from NFL teams after running in a charity event.

By Timm Hamm14 hours ago
14 hours ago
dak foles
Play

Should Cowboys Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?

Although Dak Prescott will be the starter, the Dallas Cowboys need a viable, veteran backup

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Simi Fehoko

Yes, we are jumping the rookie Tolbert to the No. 2 slot. Gallup's health will eventually change that, and maybe Steelers ex Washington will do enough at camp to elevate himself as well.

Tight end

Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson

Sean McKeon

Jeremy Sprinkle

The Cowboys have already pretty much announced (via owner Jerry Jones' draft-day phone call to Ferguson) that the rookie is going to get on the field.

Offensive line

LT: Tyron Smith, Josh Ball

LG Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern

C Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Alec Lindstrom, James Empey

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele, Matt Waletzko

Tyler Smith is the some-day left tackle. But he needs to win the left guard job, and quickly. There is real competition at center, and at swing tackle.

Next up ... the unofficial defensive depth chart.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

8EFB60E2-367E-49F4-9696-10B219C4FD3D
News

Cowboys 'Secret' NFL Draft Board Revealed! Jerry Jones on Thibodeaux to Tyler

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
rg dak
News

Robert Griffin III Wants to Sign With Dak Prescott's Cowboys: Bad Idea?

By Timm Hamm14 hours ago
dak foles
News

Should Cowboys Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?

By Cole Thompson15 hours ago
cow camp blowup
News

Cowboys Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

By Cowboys Country Staff18 hours ago
cowboys draft dak jerry
News

Cowboys Lying About Not 'Drafting for Need'?

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
9E35C8F6-A752-428D-95F9-C45852434914
News

Dak Prescott's Cowboys Tried QB Malik Willis Draft Trade? Truth Behind the Rumor

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
On the Day Dak Is Tagged, Amari Cooper Re-Signs with the Dallas Cowboys
News

LOOK: Traded Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Suits Up for Browns

By Zach DimmittMay 3, 2022
dez hop 2
News

DeAndre Hopkins Suspended; Should Cardinals Sign Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant?

By Mike FisherMay 2, 2022