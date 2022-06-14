We asked the Dallas Cowboys defensive standout Jayron Kearse about the key to his "reinvention'' of himself.

FRISCO - Jayron Kearse played half-a-decade in the NFL without ever quite doing this. So we asked the Dallas Cowboys defensive standout about the key to his "reinvention'' of himself in 2021, his first year here - which coincided with coordinator Dan Quinn's first year here.

"It's both,'' Kearse told CowboysSI.com. "I can want to accomplish certain things, but coach needs to put me in position to do it. And DQ can create that position, but then I have to do something about it, do something with it.

"I'm doing something with it.''

Indeed, after having signed a two-year contract in March after a revelatory season, Kearse has become a full-time starter at safety playing in the "Big Nickel'' role, while also emerging as a team leader - with more chapters to be unveiled on Tuesday here inside The Star during Dallas' three-day minicamp.

“In my time in Minnesota,” Kearse said, “I had the opportunities to play the 'Big Nickel,' but it was seldom that I was getting that opportunity week-in and week-out. I think the only thing that has changed since I’ve been here is the opportunities have presented itself week-in and week-out.''

That view demonstrates the self-confidence of the former seventh-round pick, who has his sights on being "the best safety in the NFL.'' But at 28, he is clearly a more valuable player than he was in previous stops with the Vikings and Lions. And he's moved himself up to a level where he is being relied upon in ways not unlike Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs.

Playmakers at every level. In every room. That's the idea.

At 6-4 and 215, Kearse stands out on the practice field, in more ways that one. He and Malik Hooker will work as the first-team safeties, with Donovan Wilson working in. Also worth attention this week at safety is UDFA rookie Markquese Bell, who at last week's OTAs got some first-team rotational snaps.

Their job, this week against Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, and eventually against the NFL world? Be versatile.

“It’s becoming a pass-first league,” said Kearse, who also led Dallas last year in tackles while also wearing the green-dot helmet as the primary play-caller. “Having guys like myself and the other safeties that can play multiple positions, it helps out a lot. You don’t get caught up in positions where you have may a linebacker that’s good for run but can’t play the pass. You have a safety that you know can play the pass and also can play the run.”

Kearse, who played on 88 percent of the snaps for Quinn last year, believes safeties have long been devalued in the NFL (not to mention in Dallas).

"I definitely feel like the safety position is gaining a lot of value,'' said Kearse, who along with Quinn is set to prove just that, starting with this week's minicamp.

