Dak Prescott 'Better' Than Roger Staubach? True Dallas Cowboys Stat

Traditionalists won't love it, but it is a mathematical fact: Dak Prescott is about to catch, and surpass, Roger Staubach.

FRISCO - Some think the Dallas Cowboys have spent this offseason taking a step back from where the club was at the end of the 2021 NFL season. Not only does Dak Prescott disagree with that view, but there's a stat that actually supports the idea of Prescott heading toward the heights.

Traditionalists won't love it, but it is a mathematical fact: Dak Prescott is about to catch, and surpass, Roger Staubach. As our Richie Whitt writes it:

roger dak

"Think of the rich heritage of Cowboys’ quarterbacks and, sorry, Dak Prescott won’t roll off my lips in the first breath. Aikman. Staubach. Romo. Meredith. White. Shoot, even Eddie LeBaron.

"But maybe he should?

"In likely Week 3 of the upcoming season, Prescott will pass Staubach for No. 3 on the team’s all-time passing yardage list (he trails by only 617 yards).

"Crazy, right?

"Detail that is a tad more important than passing yards: Staubach was 13-7 in playoff games with two Super Bowl wins; Prescott is 1-3 and never advanced past the Divisional Round.''

So as you see, we're not pretending Dak is better than Roger. We are also easily willing to concede that the NFL game has changed in a way that warp passing yardage. 

But still ... It's something.

More important than Dak being "better'' than Roger is the 2022 Cowboys being better than the 2021 edition.

Said Dak recently: “We definitely didn’t take a step back. We’re going to continue to get better and that’s what this offseason is about.”

Peter King's recent 2022 NFL power rankings don't reflect that confidence; The Cowboys come into the rankings at No. 15. In comparison, division rivals Philadelphia Eagles ranked No. 9, New York Giants ranked No. 24, and Washington Commanders ranked No. 26.

The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record, which was enough to earn the third seed in the playoffs. However, after a disappointing 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the team's championship prospects entering the 2022 season are, to some, slightly lower.

dak ceedee sf

CeeDee Lamb

But Dallas does believe it employs a foundational player, and leader, in Dak Prescott. And soon, speaking of being a "leader'': Dak Prescott will be a Cowboys statistical leader, ahead of Roger Staubach.

