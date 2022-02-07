Cowboys 2-Round NFL Mock Draft: Micah Parsons Gets Help, O-Line Reloads

As always, we preach “B.A.A.” (best available athlete/player). Also, as always, we don’t pretend at this early stage to know what the Cowboys think of these two players. But ...

FRISCO - We know about two of the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason roster-building priorities.

One is keeping the pass-rush strong by retaining free agent D-lineman Randy Gregory.

Two is reloading this O-line, and getting it back where it was a team strength.

And in that sense, a two-round mock draft from ESPN fills the bill.

the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN goes defense at No. 24 for the Dallas Cowboys, and while the pinpointed guy isn’t an edge-rusher, there is a trickle-down impact in taking Nakobe Dean, the linebacker from Georgia.

“Dean,” writes ESPN, “could replace free-agent-to-be Leighton Vander Esch. Although Dean is a little undersized - 6-0, 225 pounds - his play speed, smarts, leadership ability and physicality match every trait of the modern-day off-ball linebacker.”

And then the “nut graph”: “Adding Dean would allow (Micah) Parsons to remain on the edge full-time as a versatile defender.”

That last thought is flawed. “Full-time defensive end” is not coordinator Dan Quinn’s vision for NFL Rookie of the Year Parsons.

But help at linebacker in a way that frees Micah? Sure. And we’ve already detailed how unlikely it is that Dallas wins a bidding war to keep Vander Esch.

So there is a fit here.

In the second round, ESPN says the Cowboys address the offensive line, which in 2021 was full of big names and not-so-big performances.

So, at No. 56. Dallas grabs Sean Rhyan, the 6-4, 325-pound UCLA offensive lineman.

ESPN writes, “With center Tyler Biadasz still inconsistent and Connor Williams potentially leaving in free agency, the Cowboys could look to find reinforcements for the interior of their offensive line. Rhyan played left tackle for the Bruins, but he has the skill set and strength to kick inside and become an instant impact contributor.”

The Cowboys are making no secret of their unhappiness with the offensive line. Williams is free and Dallas won’t overpay to keep him. Biadasz was not a strength. The Cowboys can shuffle bodies to be better, but with Tyron Smith maybe on the horizon of his career, Dallas needs now-and-later help in the O-line.

As always, we preach “B.A.A.” (best available athlete/player). Also, as always, we don’t pretend at this early stage to know what the Cowboys think of these two players.

But the general fit? It makes sense.

