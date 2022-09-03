Dallas Cowboys 'Officially Sign' Jason Peters? Why It's Not Happening (Yet)

FRISCO - All the parties involved seem to like the concept, and one source close to the Dallas Cowboys' negotiations with offensive lineman Jason Peters tells CowboysSI.com, "It looks like it's going to come together.''

But after sessions on Thursday and Friday, why hasn't it "come together'' with an "official signing''?

One likely truth is tucked into the definition of the word "official.''

The Cowboys and Peters' agent, Vincent Taylor, were "still grinding'' on contract negotiations on Friday following an initial Thursday session with the player here at The Star. The nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman took a Friday physical before a session with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who knows the player well as they share an alma mater in the University of Arkansas.

So if things are going so well, why aren't things done?

The Dallas News reported on Friday night that it was informed by a source that a deal would not be made "official'' at this time. That was an accurate - and particular - wording. ... because a deal could not be made "official'' on Friday night, as the NFL league office was and is closed for the weekend.

So when the league office opens - assuming an agreement is forged - the agreement can go "official.''

Peters, even at age 40, is more than just a viable swing tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury. A source here inside The Star suggests that Peters, the former Eagles standout who started 15 games for the Bears last year, could eventually factor in as the starting left tackle, meaning rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith - currently counted on as the starting left tackle (and the eventual heir to Tyron at the key spot) - might move back inside to left guard.

That might not happen until Peters "ramps up'' after an opening stint on PUP and the practice squad.

Money is always part of these discussions, but along with the earmarked-for-the-future mindset, the Cowboys have cap room to spend to help them win now. And conventional wisdom says the possible future Hall-of-Famer Peters helps them do that. But hard facts also say something: A deal can be on the verge of happening ... but it can't be "official'' until the NFL says it is so.

