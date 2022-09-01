The Dallas Cowboys will have to play much of this season without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith.

Smith's unfortunate recent injury - described gruesomely as "hamstring torn off the bone'' - leaves the Cowboys short at the position, even with rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith now taking over at left tackle. However, reinforcements may be on the way for Dallas.

Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit the Cowboys today and by most accounts still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Last season, Peters posted a rather impressive Pro Football Focus grade of 77.5. Peters, to some, also showed near-elite level pass protection at age 39.

Nonetheless, perhaps the most important aspects that Peters would provide Dallas are availability and discipline. Peters played and started in 15 games last season, while committing just three penalties all season.

It's no secret that penalties have haunted Dallas in recent past. Adding Peters would help shore up the discipline a bit on the offensive line.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones recently stated his confidence in rookie Tyler Smith playing left tackle.

"We were looking for ways to get him on the field sooner and thought with Tyron coming into camp healthy – Tyron's one of the best in the business when healthy, if not the best – and that's why we were playing him (Tyler) at guard," Jones said. "But we really think his long-term future in the NFL is left tackle. That's why we drafted him in the first round to ultimately be our future left tackle."

Nonetheless, adding Peters and having him in the room would help. Having him start at left tackle would enable Dallas to keep Tyler at left guard, where he's gotten most of his training camp and preseason snaps. Even Peters at guard would seem to be an upgrade over Connor McGovern.

With $20 million in cap space and no real downside, the move makes too much sense for Dallas let pass. As a swing tackle? For sure. As a starter? Yes, maybe that, too.

