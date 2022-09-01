Dallas Cowboys Inside Practice Report: Injury Status - Michael Gallup, Tyler Smith, Jourdan Lewis

FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys now prepare for a Week 1 matchup against he Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Tom Brady, and the league's most prolific passing offense from a season ago (307.6 passing yards per game), they do so feeling more at ease knowing they could be joined by one of their most underrated playmakers from last year's turnover-leading defense.

Nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a hamstring injury during training camp in Oxnard on Aug. 17, as the ailment was severe enough for the Cowboys to rule him out for the remainder of training camp and any potential preseason action.

And indeed, Lewis was a non-participant here inside The Star at Thursday practice. Other notes from inside the session:

*Michael Gallup (knee) did not practice, but did do work on the cords with the training staff, all with the hope that the wideout can play in September.

*Rookie Tyler Smith (ankle) appeared to be a full participant during the media-open portion, his work even including his normal turn on the field-goal unit.

*Dallas looks like it’s done fiddling around at punt returner. KaVontae Turpin looked to be taking every turn there. No more CeeDee Lamb. And unlike Wednesday, no Jalen Tolbert, either. The wideouts have too much work to do around here to be "fiddling.''

*The Cowboys filled their practice squad (for now) with the previously-reported signing of ex-Falcons running back Qadree Ollison and now guard Dakoda Shepley who was with the Seahawks in 2021. If Dallas is able to sign the 40-year-old Pro Bowl vet Jordan Peters to help in the O-line, there will be more roster movement here.

*With Lewis out, rookie DaRon Bland figures in prominently into the secondary. Meanwhile, Kelvin Joseph (concussion) was dressed but not in pads.

Of course, Lewis himself is optimistic about his season-opening chances following the injury.

“I should be back for the first game,” he said on the day of the injury.

But coach Mike McCarthy was yet to provide a positive update himself - until now.

"Doing very well," McCarthy said of Lewis this week. "The goal is to hopefully get him out there on Monday. … They've been extremely positive about his rehab."

In a defense that includes the star-studded presence of second-year linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, Lewis, 27, has understandably slipped beneath the radar a bit since being a third-round pick out of Michigan in 2017.

That didn't stop him from posting career-best numbers as a slot corner last season on a defense that led the league in takeaways due in large part to his contributions. Lewis posted career-high numbers in total tackles (61), interceptions (three), and passes defended (11). He also added 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and his first-career forced fumble.

But probably his best stat? Lewis has missed just four games as he enters his sixth year in the league. This trend could soon be continuing.

Luckily for his sake, the Bucs will be without one of the league's best slot receivers, as Chris Godwin continues to rehab from a torn ACL he suffered last season. One of Tampa's newest receivers, Russell Gage, is also slated to produce from the slot this season, though his status for Week 1 remains unclear as well due to a leg injury.

Lewis could be catching a major break, though that's hardly something that's possible for long against Brady.

But like he did in last year's season-opener in Tampa Bay, Lewis will be looking to replicate the fumble recovery, two passes defenses and interception of Brady he had despite Dallas' 31-29 loss.

The Cowboys and Bucs will kick off Sunday Night Football festivities at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m. C.T. And if McCarthy and the medical staff's "goal" goes to plan, Lewis will be out there continuing his play-making ways.

