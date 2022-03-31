Skip to main content

CeeDee Lamb Helper: Should Cowboys Draft Chris Olave At No. 24?

The Dallas Cowboys could add another big name receiver in the draft.

As the 2022 NFL Draft creeps closer, the feeling that the Dallas Cowboys are targeting a wide receiver continues to intensify.

lamb ro 88 front

CeeDee Lamb

lamb vikes

CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings

lamb

CeeDee Lamb makes a catch for the Cowboys

Dallas features one of the top receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup signed an extension with the Cowboys this offseason. But after tearing his ACL in January, he won't be expected to see the field at the beginning of the season.

The Cowboys hold the 24th pick in the upcoming draft and one player that keeps resurfacing is Ohio State’s Chris Olave - who happens to be on Dallas' 30 Visits list.

The Buckeyes have two receivers that are expected to go in the first round of the draft. Garrett Wilson has emerged as the top prospect at the position and should be gone by the time Dallas is on the clock. This leaves Olave as an option for the Cowboys.

Year in and year out, Ohio State is one of the best teams in college football and features plenty of weapons. This means Olave knows how to fit in with an offense that will spread the ball around. Playing alongside Wilson for two years, Olave is capable of getting his numbers while deferring to the other side at times.

Standing 6-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Olave is not the biggest receiver in the draft, but he might be the smoothest. He makes the game look easy by running effortless routes and showing off his reliable hands. Olave also has sneaky speed. He ran a 4.39 at the NFL Combine and can act as a deep-ball threat.

Chris Olave

Chris Olave

chris olave ohio state

Chris Olave

michael-gallup

Michael Gallup

Lamb is one of the most reliable receivers in the league and he has proven that by making difficult catches look easy. Now, Dallas might be in a position to add Olave and solidify the receiving group.

