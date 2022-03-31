CeeDee Lamb Helper: Should Cowboys Draft Chris Olave At No. 24?
As the 2022 NFL Draft creeps closer, the feeling that the Dallas Cowboys are targeting a wide receiver continues to intensify.
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings
CeeDee Lamb makes a catch for the Cowboys
Dallas features one of the top receivers in the league in CeeDee Lamb.
Michael Gallup signed an extension with the Cowboys this offseason. But after tearing his ACL in January, he won't be expected to see the field at the beginning of the season.
The Cowboys hold the 24th pick in the upcoming draft and one player that keeps resurfacing is Ohio State’s Chris Olave - who happens to be on Dallas' 30 Visits list.
Jabril Cox: Why Cowboys Aren't Signing Bobby Wagner or Keanu Neal to Pair with Micah Parsons?
Jones says of Cox: "We really like his upside ... We feel great about him.''
Cowboys vs. Chargers! Training Camp Joint Practice Planned in California: NFL Tracker
Follow along with CowboysSI.com for all the hirings and firings of the offseason
What Cowboys Say About WR as Free Agent Malik Turner Visits Cardinals
In 14 games this past season, Turner - admittedly benefitting from some garbage-time production late in a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos - pulled in 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
The Buckeyes have two receivers that are expected to go in the first round of the draft. Garrett Wilson has emerged as the top prospect at the position and should be gone by the time Dallas is on the clock. This leaves Olave as an option for the Cowboys.
Year in and year out, Ohio State is one of the best teams in college football and features plenty of weapons. This means Olave knows how to fit in with an offense that will spread the ball around. Playing alongside Wilson for two years, Olave is capable of getting his numbers while deferring to the other side at times.
Standing 6-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Olave is not the biggest receiver in the draft, but he might be the smoothest. He makes the game look easy by running effortless routes and showing off his reliable hands. Olave also has sneaky speed. He ran a 4.39 at the NFL Combine and can act as a deep-ball threat.
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Michael Gallup
Lamb is one of the most reliable receivers in the league and he has proven that by making difficult catches look easy. Now, Dallas might be in a position to add Olave and solidify the receiving group.