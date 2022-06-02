Skip to main content

Tony Pollard in Slot, Tyler Smith at LT: Cowboys OTAs Top 10

Dallas OTAs: 10 Top Observations of Dak Prescott & Cowboys on Offense

FRISCO - As we have often noted, the Dallas Cowboys don't view their talent at running back as a "versus'' situation. Rather, it's a matter of the NFC East defending champion and coach Mike McCarthy finding ways to utilize the talents of both.

On Wednesday here inside The Star with OTAs, Ezekiel Elliott as the top running back and Tony Pollard in the slot was one of those ways.

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on offense:

1) CeeDee Lamb took most of the snaps in the slot, both in drills and in 7-on-7. But the guy taking snaps in drills behind him? Tony Pollard.

891D2707-8049-4206-9121-AAB80FDD9C03

Pollard in the slot

Pollard also entered the "game'' on third down as a receiver out of the backfield.

2) Meanwhile, with Michael Gallup, James Washington and Jalen Tolbert all not practicing - their injury issues, of course, maybe contributing to Pollard's role - an assortment of youngsters got the chance to play some first-team wideout. Simi Fehoko made an impression in that role, and T.J. Vasher got chances, too.

8CA49C61-5EAA-4D8D-A95F-E6EF49B2B0A9

Rehabbing WRs

And in drills? UDFA Ty Fryfogle (6-1, 204 from Indiana) looked the part of a contender for more chances.

Lamb is going to be a monster this year; his teammates are convinced of it. But he'll need some help.

Side note: Tolbert did "do some things'' in terms of fielding punts. So he'll be fine soon.

3) Left tackle Tyron Smith (who sat with back tightness for some of last week) was dressed - complete with that familiar car-bumper-sized brace on his left elbow. He did the individual drill stuff and moved just fine ...

4) But then came the full-speed stuff, and interestingly, rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith was the left tackle, with Connor McGovern at left guard.

5) Shortly thereafter, Tyron entered the fray, and Tyler shifted back inside to guard, where he is expected to win the job over McGovern, while being Tyron's eventual heir at left tackle. (Tyler and McGovern appeared to alternate.)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
Play

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman 'Bigger Fish' for ESPN, Says Ex MNF Analyst

Aikman and Joe Buck are set to be the faces of ESPN's Monday Night Football starting this season

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
2 hours ago
barr star
Play

Cowboys Gain $10 Million Cap Space; Sign LB Anthony Barr?

It is post-June 1. And the reward has been delivered in the form of $10 million in cap room, boosting Dallas' space up to about $22 million.

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
3 hours ago
FF213999-97BD-463D-A006-403504DC62F8
Play

‘Almost Perfect Player’: Bill Parcells Mourns Cowboys Ex Marion Barber

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III.”

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago

But for a moment today? "Eventual'' was today.

6) Jonathan Garibay remains the only kicker on the team - but that shouldn't be taken as a sign of confidence in the Texas Tech rookie. Dallas' work on Wednesday was indoors, at Ford Center; Garibay and the other specialists did their work outside.

7) James Washington has the boot off his left foot, and he was on the cords with trainers, a sign that his tendinitis problem is fading. But he nevertheless sat out the session.

8) Rookie Jake Ferguson seems to be inching up the depth chart behind Dalton Schultz. In blocking drills, his turn came behind a couple of other vet bodies. 

68CD8A8F-A1B5-4325-A463-2089537BC89C

TEs

But Ferguson got snaps once live action ensued.

9) There is competition behind him, but Tyler Biadasz appeared to take the bulk of first-team snaps.

4AC6772A-C29D-46F8-9875-E9A32328D561

10) Dak Prescott (despite the so-called "Shit Show'') moved nimbly from the pocket when required, but his most nifty footwork was saved for when he was trotting across the field to move from drill to drill ... and a break-away route-runner came into his path. Dak high-stepped - Deion Sanders-like - out of danger, grinning his way to the next rep.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
News

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman 'Bigger Fish' for ESPN, Says Ex MNF Analyst

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
barr star
News

Cowboys Gain $10 Million Cap Space; Sign LB Anthony Barr?

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
FF213999-97BD-463D-A006-403504DC62F8
News

‘Almost Perfect Player’: Bill Parcells Mourns Cowboys Ex Marion Barber

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
Marion-Barber-Cowboys
News

Marion Barber, Dallas Ex RB, Dead at 38; Cowboys Issue Statement

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
golston td was dal
News

Cowboys Chauncey Golston in 2022: Bigger. Better?

By Zach DimmittJun 1, 2022
marcus-spears-dak-prescott-2020-dallas-cowboys
News

Dak Prescott Trying to Win Despite Cowboys ‘S—- Show’! - Marcus Spears

By Mike FisherJun 1, 2022
2E6F6802-9DCB-400A-BD83-39D1A0550E94
News

Uvalde Help: Cowboys Involved in $400K Donation for Texas Shooting Victims

By Mike FisherJun 1, 2022
Cowboys - Olsen Fox
News

Quarterback Option: Fox Names Troy Aikman's Successor

By Geoff MagliochettiJun 1, 2022