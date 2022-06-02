Tony Pollard in Slot, Tyler Smith at LT: Cowboys OTAs Top 10

FRISCO - As we have often noted, the Dallas Cowboys don't view their talent at running back as a "versus'' situation. Rather, it's a matter of the NFC East defending champion and coach Mike McCarthy finding ways to utilize the talents of both.

On Wednesday here inside The Star with OTAs, Ezekiel Elliott as the top running back and Tony Pollard in the slot was one of those ways.

Our top-10 observations from a day on the practice sideline and in the team's locker room ... with a focus on offense:

1) CeeDee Lamb took most of the snaps in the slot, both in drills and in 7-on-7. But the guy taking snaps in drills behind him? Tony Pollard.

Pollard in the slot

Pollard also entered the "game'' on third down as a receiver out of the backfield.

2) Meanwhile, with Michael Gallup, James Washington and Jalen Tolbert all not practicing - their injury issues, of course, maybe contributing to Pollard's role - an assortment of youngsters got the chance to play some first-team wideout. Simi Fehoko made an impression in that role, and T.J. Vasher got chances, too.

Rehabbing WRs

And in drills? UDFA Ty Fryfogle (6-1, 204 from Indiana) looked the part of a contender for more chances.

Lamb is going to be a monster this year; his teammates are convinced of it. But he'll need some help.

Side note: Tolbert did "do some things'' in terms of fielding punts. So he'll be fine soon.

3) Left tackle Tyron Smith (who sat with back tightness for some of last week) was dressed - complete with that familiar car-bumper-sized brace on his left elbow. He did the individual drill stuff and moved just fine ...

4) But then came the full-speed stuff, and interestingly, rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith was the left tackle, with Connor McGovern at left guard.

5) Shortly thereafter, Tyron entered the fray, and Tyler shifted back inside to guard, where he is expected to win the job over McGovern, while being Tyron's eventual heir at left tackle. (Tyler and McGovern appeared to alternate.)

But for a moment today? "Eventual'' was today.

6) Jonathan Garibay remains the only kicker on the team - but that shouldn't be taken as a sign of confidence in the Texas Tech rookie. Dallas' work on Wednesday was indoors, at Ford Center; Garibay and the other specialists did their work outside.

7) James Washington has the boot off his left foot, and he was on the cords with trainers, a sign that his tendinitis problem is fading. But he nevertheless sat out the session.

8) Rookie Jake Ferguson seems to be inching up the depth chart behind Dalton Schultz. In blocking drills, his turn came behind a couple of other vet bodies.

TEs

But Ferguson got snaps once live action ensued.

9) There is competition behind him, but Tyler Biadasz appeared to take the bulk of first-team snaps.

10) Dak Prescott (despite the so-called "Shit Show'') moved nimbly from the pocket when required, but his most nifty footwork was saved for when he was trotting across the field to move from drill to drill ... and a break-away route-runner came into his path. Dak high-stepped - Deion Sanders-like - out of danger, grinning his way to the next rep.

