Michael Gallup vs. CeeDee Lamb: Who'll Be Cowboys True No. 1 WR?

Lamb has gotten the WR1 stamp of approval from his coach and quarterback, but could Gallup contend for that spot when fully healthy?

There are big shoes to fill in the Dallas Cowboys receiving room this season. The departure of Amari Cooper leaves a void that'll be hard to fill, but two talented receivers have shown their star-worthy potential and are ready for the next major step.

Everyone agrees that goes for CeeDee Lamb. We'll argue that also goes for Michael Gallup, who has proven that, when healthy, he can be one of Dallas' top contributors on offense.

The front office clearly shares these feelings. Even after a Week 1 calf injury resulting in a seven-game absence was followed by an ACL tear a little under two months later against the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas still elected to ink the 26-year-old to a five-year, $62.5 million deal in March.

Lamb, on the other hand, has topped 74 catches, 900 yards, and five touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. He'll look to control the reins once again headed into year three after leading the Cowboys in catches (79), targets (120), receiving yards (1,102), and yards per catch (13.9) before being named to his first Pro Bowl.

The two receivers' skills complement each other well. While Lamb has the burst and shiftiness with elite run-after-catch ability, Gallup is the ball-fighting possession receiver that battles defenders for tough in-air catches that usually get finished off with nifty foot placement on the sidelines.

So, the argument for Gallup?

Simply put, he's everything you want in an NFL receiver: strong hands, impressive catch radius, solid frame at 6-1, 198, fights for extra yardage on every play, and has never fumbled in his four-year career. His strength lies in being a possession-orientated receiver that will do anything in his power to come down with the catch, a trait that every No. 1 passing option should have.

But the argument against?

His agility in tight spaces doesn't come close to that of Lamb, who was selected No. 17 overall out of Oklahoma in 2020 due to his big-play potential. While Gallup needs lots of open field to reach his top speed, Lamb's quick twitches make him a versatile receiver in the slot and on the outside.

Then there's the question of durability after the two injuries Gallup suffered last season. Will he be the same receiver he was in 2019 when both he and Cooper topped 1,000-plus receiving yards? The former third-rounder out of Colorado State has the tape and resume, but these questions will linger until he returns to action.

And the argument for Lamb?

With Cooper having his own stretches of inconsistency last season and with Gallup sidelined, Dak Prescott and Lamb got the chance to build on their chemistry. Along with leading the team in targets, his 54 first downs trailed only Ezekiel Elliott by one for the most on the team.

His receiving yards total was good for 16th in the league. Lamb also didn't fumble this season despite the workload, something only four other receivers in the top-16 of receiving yards did. Already with the proof that he's capable of being the No. 1 option, it's hard to stack evidence against him for being undeserving.

Plus, if Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has already confirmed Lamb's WR1 responsibilities along with Prescott calling him "the guy," it's going to be hard for Gallup to come in mid-season and take over that role.

"(He) looks great," McCarthy said. "This is a great opportunity for him personally ... We understand his rise in Year 3 that he’s going to get a lot more attention from the defense. But he’s doing all of the little things that are needed to get him ready to be the No. 1 guy.”

But the argument against Lamb?

Like the Cowboys offense, Lamb certainly had his streaky moments. Including the Wild Card loss to the 49ers, he went the final eight games of the season without catching a touchdown or topping 100 receiving yards.

The issues with drops posed a bit of a concern as well. He led the team and was tied for fourth in the league with eight drops, including a three-drop performance against the New York Giants last season. He acknowledged the issue, saying he "played terrible" and needs "to lock it in."

Prescott had a 91.0 passer rating when targeting Lamb, the fourth-lowest on the team. A lower passer rating when targeted is expected for a receiver that commanded the most targets on the team, but six of Prescott's 10 interceptions came when throwing Lamb's way.

It'll be Lamb's show to start next season. But with both receivers locked in for the foreseeable future, it's an interesting debate on who deserves WR1 duties. And in the end, it’s good news for Dallas if there really are two true contenders for the job.

