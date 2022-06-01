Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Trying to Win Despite Cowboys ‘S—- Show’! - Marcus Spears

It is worth noting that Spears’ poke at Cowboys fans commenting on Prescott should not be taken as his blind support for the QB.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the source of constant debate in Cowboys Nation regarding his hoped-for ability to lead “America’s Team” to another Super Bowl.

But the seventh-year quarterback with the four-year, $160 million contract carries a burden, asserts former Cowboys player and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears, that Dak’s critics don’t understand.

“Y’all wanna see Dak succeed but never acknowledge the s–t show around him but it’s the QB for the Cowboys and that comes with it ! Dak can get smoke from me like any other QB but damn folks become blind to all the other stuff! But y’all go off,” Spears Tweeted on May 31.

What exactly is that “shit show”? We will assume that Spears is referring to the very expectations that make Prescott such a much-discussed figure … as well as the high-profile circus that is owner Jerry Jones’ Cowboys.

Of course, it is Spears’ own participation in the Dallas organizational “circus” that - along with his talent and intellect and charisma and the rest - that has helped him forge a career on TV, right?

Spears spent eight seasons with the Cowboys from 2005 to 2012; he knows the landscape of a setup that can be both burdensome and rewarding.

That was true of Spears when he was here. It is true of Prescott now.

Indeed, he has said he doesn’t think Prescott is “elite.” (Whatever “elite” means.)

“He’s not an elite QB only a few ever reach elite! But get rid of him and see where Dallas at if you think it’s bad now,” Spears posted on May 31, and in doing so, contributed to the very Cowboys circus that he’s ripping.

