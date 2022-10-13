'Nothing Like A Division Game': Inside Cowboys at Eagles NFC East Showdown

Starting the season 4-1 after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury has been nothing short of miraculous for the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has managed the team well in Prescott's absence. However, the credit for this win streak falls primarily on the defense - a defense that is about to be tested again Sunday night in Philly.

"They are definitely the straw that’s stirring this drink," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy of his D. "We felt strongly coming out [of] last year about our group and [we] had a great offseason and everything leading up to this. But, boy, they're just playing lights out."

The Cowboys have yet to allow more than one touchdown in a game through the first five weeks, the only team in the league that can boast of that feat.

Now, their biggest challenge yet awaits ... the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has the NFL's third-best scoring defense and seventh-best defense in yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Eagles have the league's fifth-best scoring offense and the No. 2 offense in yards per game. The two teams are on a collision course.

"There's nothing like a division game," McCarthy said. "They're 5-0 ... You look at our division, this is a tough division. ... At the end of the day, you have to just keep stacking success and keep making it about yourself. And I think our locker room does a really good job of that.”

Now, Dallas will look to "keep stacking success" on Sunday in a heated divisional rivalry. Only one team can win the NFC East, and this game might be a solid indicator of who that might be.

