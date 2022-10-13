Skip to main content

'Nothing Like A Division Game': Inside Cowboys at Eagles NFC East Showdown

The Dallas Cowboys go into their matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday riding a four-game win streak.

Starting the season 4-1 after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to injury has been nothing short of miraculous for the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has managed the team well in Prescott's absence. However, the credit for this win streak falls primarily on the defense - a defense that is about to be tested again Sunday night in Philly.

"They are definitely the straw that’s stirring this drink," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy of his D. "We felt strongly coming out [of] last year about our group and [we] had a great offseason and everything leading up to this. But, boy, they're just playing lights out."

The Cowboys have yet to allow more than one touchdown in a game through the first five weeks, the only team in the league that can boast of that feat. 

Now, their biggest challenge yet awaits ... the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has the NFL's third-best scoring defense and seventh-best defense in yards allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Eagles have the league's fifth-best scoring offense and the No. 2 offense in yards per game. The two teams are on a collision course.

"There's nothing like a division game," McCarthy said. "They're 5-0 ... You look at our division, this is a tough division. ... At the end of the day, you have to just keep stacking success and keep making it about yourself. And I think our locker room does a really good job of that.”

Scroll to Continue

No image description

CDC63591-ACD9-4DEA-813A-968ACB029269
Play

Cowboys OT, Eagles ex Jason Peters Calls Philly Fans WHAT?!?

Current Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters spend 11 highly-successful seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020.

By Mike D'Abate
676E081F-697F-40C3-B720-317A7150495E
Play

Dak Prescott 'Antsy as F---' to Return as Cowboys Starting QB

Dak Prescott is not healthy enough to play in Cowboys at Eagles. And he's not exactly pleased about it.

By Mike Fisher and Adam Schultz
mike mccarthy refs
Play

Cowboys Controversial Calls Fix? Coach Mike McCarthy Has Radical Roughing Penalty Solution

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has chimed in on the NFL's perceived problem with big-yardage penalties.

By Geoff Magliochetti

Now, Dallas will look to "keep stacking success" on Sunday in a heated divisional rivalry. Only one team can win the NFC East, and this game might be a solid indicator of who that might be.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

CDC63591-ACD9-4DEA-813A-968ACB029269
News

Cowboys OT, Eagles ex Jason Peters Calls Philly Fans WHAT?!?

By Mike D'Abate
676E081F-697F-40C3-B720-317A7150495E
News

Dak Prescott 'Antsy as F---' to Return as Cowboys Starting QB

By Mike Fisher and Adam Schultz
mike mccarthy refs
News

Cowboys Controversial Calls Fix? Coach Mike McCarthy Has Radical Roughing Penalty Solution

By Geoff Magliochetti
jason peters blue
News

Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report

By Mike Fisher
EDEF6FDD-27BD-4B1F-ACB3-E7072329C29A
News

Dak Prescott & Micah Parsons FIRST LOOK: Injury Update from Inside Cowboys Practice

By Mike Fisher
dak cooper rush jerry
News

Cooper Rush To Start at Eagles; Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones Should Sign Dak Prescott Backup to New Contract

By Timm Hamm
Tony Pollard
News

Cowboys Need More Tony Pollard (And Less Ezekiel Elliott) As Threat at Eagles?

By Mike D'Abate
dak kellen mike
News

Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles

By Mike Fisher