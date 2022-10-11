Skip to main content

'F' The Cowboys!' Dallas Goedert Explains Ironic Name As 'America's Team' Plays at Eagles

"F the Cowboys, F all the rest of the NFC East," Dallas Goedert says with a smirk, all the while anticipating this Eagles showdown.
FRISCO - Dallas Goedert's parents must've had a good sense of humor.

By now, enough time has passed for all involved in the long-standing NFC East rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles to get over the fact that one of the modern combatants bears the name of the enemy. Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert will continue to do so, with the rival continuing in a Sunday Night showdown in Week 6 at Philly ...

And with the ironically named Goedert sure to volunteer to stir thing up, as he did in the offseason ...

"F the Cowboys, F all the rest of the NFC East," Goedert said with a smirk, refusing to spare fans of the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. "Go Birds!"

"Dallas vs. Dallas''? His name came up in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. In the FCC-friendliest way possible, Goedert let Dallas know that there's no love lost between them.

"My dad was a big Cowboys fan (but) I was smart enough," Goedert told host John Clark. "It must've been around the age of seven that I decided (to) forget Dallas, the Dallas Cowboys ... I went to the Packers (as a fan)."

305C44BA-2DFE-469D-86B8-EAA5FDB1ADD4
Goedert is now part of a high-flying Eagles offense that featured him a year ago (a career-best 830 yards) but also last year featured two Eagles losses to Dallas.

This year's Cowboys are 4-1, having won four straight games with a fast and rugged defense and an offense with Cooper Rush in for the injured Dak Prescott. But Philadelphia is 5-0, making the game all that more important ...

And putting in the spotlight, once again, "Dallas vs. Dallas.''

