During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Dak Prescott’s return to the field could be on the horizon. Jones was plainly asked whether it’s fair to assume that Prescott won’t play Sunday against the Rams but he didn’t give a definitive answer.

“We’re just starting the week,” Jones said, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. “Let’s see how the week goes.”

However, when asked how Prescott’s injured thumb is, Jones said it is getting better but his ability to grip the ball is “not well enough to play.”

Prescott fractured his thumb in Week 1 against the Buccaneers and had surgery but he could return faster than previously anticipated. The signal-caller was never placed on the injured reserve list so it stands to reason Dallas believes he could return in less than four weeks. Sunday would mark exactly four weeks since his injury. If he were placed on injured reserve, he wouldn’t have been eligible to come back until Week 6.

Jones also discussed Cooper Rush’s surprise success under center with the team’s starter sidelined. Since taking over for Prescott, Rush has won all three games he has started in and Jones was asked whether there’s a scenario where Rush starts over a healthy Prescott.

“No, no,” Jones said. “Not as I see it right today.”

The Cowboys’ game against the Rams is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

