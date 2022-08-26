Cowboys Trade? Dallas 'High on' Jaguars Lineman Walker Little - Sources

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are likely going shopping for help in their offensive line, and the Jacksonville Jaguars might have in their employ a Texas-sized solution.

The Cowboys have Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little "high on their list" as they explore options to replace injured left tackle Tyron Smith, per sources via SI's "Jaguar Report.''

Smith is undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring/knee injury and the Cowboys are talking optimistically about him being "out for months.''

On Friday, the Cowboys play host to Seattle in a final preseason game in which backup Josh Ball will get a chance to show he can help. But eventually, Dallas will need help, and may end up having to acquire two names from a list that starts with an assortment of veterans not presently employed (we pinpoint Eric Fisher and the retired Andrew Whitworth here) and continues with trade ideas.

Isaiah Wynn in New England? Maybe.

Little in Jacksonville? That might make even more sense, as he's a Texas native who starred at Stanford, becoming what they believed was a steal of a second-round pick. This summer, however, the Jags find themselves with an overflow at tackle, with the 6-7, 309-pound Little having been shifted to right tackle, where he is in competition for a starting job.

How interested are the Jaguars in a trade of Walker? It could be argued that he would represent a luxury as a backup. Still, Jaguar Report writes, "It seems unlikely the Jaguars would entertain moving Little, but that won't stop teams like the Cowboys from doing their homework on him."

It's fair to say that homework has already been done, with the Cowboys also busy trying to figure out where their own premium youngster, first-round rookie Tyler Smith, might fit in. He's been playing some guard but was chosen in April with the idea that he would be Tyron's heir at left tackle.

