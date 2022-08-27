Another Week, Another Interception For Impressive Cowboys' CB

For the second consecutive week, Israel Mukuamu looked like a play-making cornerback.

Two interceptions in two games by a Dallas Cowboys cornerback not named Trevon Diggs is shocking. Yes, even in the preseason.

After last week producing a violent tackle in the backfield and then picking off a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers, we admittedly got a little giddy in calling him potentially the "next great 24." To follow in the footsteps of Cowboys legends such as Everson Walls and Larry Brown, the sixth-round pick from South Carolina in 2021 needed to produce at least a couple of encores.

Mukuamu did just that Friday night, with another interception.

This one came when he played patient coverage and then lunged in front of a Seattle Seahawks receiver for a pick of quarterback Drew Lock late in the first quarter. Mukuamu has vision, ball skills and decent enough hands to catch interceptions in consecutive preseason games.

He's obviously not in the league of Diggs - who had a league-leading 11 picks last season - but Mukuamu's ball awareness is refreshing on a team that for years trotted out cornerbacks that played decent coverage but made few interceptions.

Considering Kelvin Joseph leaving the field for a concussion test early against Seattle, a touchdown pass surrendered by rookie cornerback DaRon Bland and the lackluster preseason produced by Nashon Wright (until he added his own a second-quarter interception, that is), Mukuamu not only has a chance to make the roster but also earn some playing time once the regular season starts Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, if he picks off Tom Brady maybe we'll be forced to revisit this "next great 24" theory.