Is Will Grier catching up to Cooper Rush? Or is Cooper Rush "catching down'' to Will Grier?

Rush's performance on Saturday in the preseason-opening loss at Denver was so poor that it isn't being compared to first-teamer Dak Prescott ...

And it isn't being compared to third-teamer Grier.

It's being compared - unfavorably - to fourth-string practice-squadder Ben DiNucci.

Who is going win the No. 2 job for the Dallas Cowboys? A few months ago, Rush getting the role was almost a foregone conclusion.

That time is over.

Grier did not take the field in Denver due to a groin issue that is now clearing up; he participated in the Tuesday camp workout in Oxnard, should practice in this week's joint sessions in Los Angeles with the Chargers, and should play a great deal on Saturday night in preseason Game 2 against that same team.

“I think Will’s done a really nice job with his reps. You can feel the command,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy a few days ago. “He was there every day in the offseason, and I think you’re seeing it’s paid off.”

McCarthy has talked of Grier, a former third-round pick, of knowing how to play QB "from the womb'' as his dad was a coach. Rush's history doesn't go back quite that far, but he's had two stints in Dallas and his win in a start last year at Minnesota continues to stick in the mind of his supporters.

His dismal work in Denver doesn't erase that, but ...

The final preseason game, on August 26 at home against Seattle, might feature Dak Prescott and the starters, at least for a time. Rush vs. Grier could continue after that. But Rush vs. Grier in Los Angeles this week figures to be on ... with the Cowboys needing one of them to move up to win the job, rather than a victor by default.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!