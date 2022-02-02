Skip to main content

Cowboys vs. Retired Tom Brady: Most Lopsided NFL 'Rivalry'

How can it be a "rivalry'' when the Cowboys never, ever beat the just-retired GOAT?

FRISCO - Conventional wisdom says that Tom Brady was never really much connected to the Dallas Cowboys. Oh, the two bumped into one another once in a while, but Brady, playing most of his career in the AFC with the New England Patriots before finishing up with the NFC's Tampa Bay Bucs, never really developed any sort of a rivalry with Dallas or anything like that.

Of course, how can it be a "rivalry'' when the Cowboys never, ever beat the just-retired GOAT?

That's right: Brady, 44, played in 363 NFL games and yet across all of that time still managed to finish his career with an undefeated record against five teams, including the Cowboys. (Look: Tom Brady’s 25 Sports Illustrated Covers).

Brady never lost to the Atlanta Falcons, particularly troubling because Atlanta had to suffer through his existence as the Bucs leader with both teams in the NFC South.

He never lost to the Minnesota Vikings.

He never lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while he played in New England.

And to flip it around, he never lost to the New England Patriots while playing in Tampa.

And, finally, Brady was 6-0 against the Cowboys.

Does that mean he performed at his best against the marquee teams? Not really; Brady forged a 10-0 record against the Falcons, doing so whether Atlanta was a have-not or whether the clubs met in a Super Bowl, as was the case with his epic comeback win against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He was, really, an "equal-opportunity victimizer.'' He only had the chance to face the Patriots once in his career, and it came during the 2021 regular season. He had 269 passing yards in a 19-17 Bucs victory.

It is worth noting that he didn't dominate every team. The Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks gave him some challenges. But in those aforementioned 363 games, including playoffs - which means the opponents were even tougher than his regular-season foes?

Tom Brady's record was 278-85.

To paraphrase his wife, Gisele: We're in awe.

