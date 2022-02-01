Skip to main content
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football
Look: Tom Brady’s 25 Sports Illustrated Covers

22 years, 25 covers, one Tom Brady.

After some back-and-forth speculation and some mixed messaging, the seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, bringing an end to one of the most accomplished and remarkable careers in the history of sports. Brady won't go out on top with another title, but he exits the NFL after a season in which he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns at age 44.

From his first Super Bowl championship through Tuesday’s announcement, Brady has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated 25 times. Viewed in succession, the covers they tell a visual story of Brady's singular run of excellence that may never be matched again.

Brady appeared on the cover three times: 2004, '05 and '17. He's shared the cover with Peyton Manning twice, appeared shirtless once and was also featured in the style of a courtroom sketch. Brady was 24 when he first appeared on the cover (April 15, 2002,. and he most recently appeared in the December 2021 issue as the most recent winner of SI's Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Given the long shadow Brady casts upon the sport and the unmatched heights his career has soared, we likely haven't seen the last of him on the magazine's front page. Until next time, enjoy the photos capturing nearly a quarter-century's worth of iconic moments.

More NFL Coverage:

