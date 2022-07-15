NFL Execs Top 10 WRs: Where’s Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Rank?

In March, the Dallas Cowboys made a big move by trading receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. Cooper was second on the team in receiving yards behind just CeeDee Lamb.

With Cooper gone, Lamb, who is entering his third season with the Cowboys after being selected with the 17th overall pick in 2020, is Dallas' unquestioned No. 1 receiver for quarterback Dak Prescott to target.

Through his first two seasons in the league, Lamb has - in the opinion of many - shown that it's just a matter of time before he's considered one of the top players at his position. A recent article by ESPN, which surveyed 50 NFL executives, showed that Lamb, 23, is already seen in in a positive light, being named as an honorable mention behind the list of top 10 receivers.

But not top 10. Not yet.

Top 10 receivers from the survey:

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

2. Cooper Kupp, Las Angeles Rams

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Honorable mentions: Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles), Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders), Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Mike Williams (Los Angeles Chargers)

Also receiving votes: Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings), Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks), Diontae Johnson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Odell Beckham Jr. (free agent), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Lamb's former running mate, Cooper, was not on the list at all.

Last season was the best of Lamb's career. He caught 79 passes for 1102 yards and six touchdowns, making his first Pro Bowl. He also added nine rushes for 76 yards.

With Cooper now gone and Michael Gallup possibly going to miss some time after tearing his ACL last season, the targets and opportunities will be ample for Lamb. It's clear he has the attention of people around the NFL, and this season he will be given a chance to prove himself as one of the league's best.

