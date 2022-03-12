Skip to main content
Report: Browns Finalizing Trade for Amari Cooper

The Browns are looking to add another big-name wide receiver after releasing Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2021 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the team is set to acquire Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

Dallas will send Cooper and a sixth-round pick in the NFL draft in exchange for fifth and sixth-round picks from Cleveland.

Cooper was set to be released by the team later this month for cost-saving purposes, but the team was still reportedly looking for trade partners to take him on, if possible. Cleveland is set to become that team, freeing the Cowboys from the last three years of the five-year, $100 million deal Cooper signed in 2020. 

Cooper finished with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, his first year in which he landed under 1,000 receiving yards since 2017 in his last full season with the Raiders. He is a four-time Pro Bowler.

He’ll be a major new target for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who faces a true prove-it year after a disappointing 2021 season. Mayfield enters this upcoming season set to play on his fifth-year option, a rarity for a franchise quarterback, and without a long-term deal from the Browns.

