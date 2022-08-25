With the deadline for trimming NFL rosters to 53 members fast approaching, the Dallas Cowboys will apparently be keeping a spot open for one of their key contributors on offense.

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 17 ended his 2021 season, the timetable for the return of receiver Michael Gallup has been the subject of much speculation.

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic that Gallup will be in the lineup much sooner than originally expected.

“The strategic way that we handle this at cut-down will let him get to the club actively as quickly as he can,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “We just don’t want to do anything that would put him in some kind of category that would limit us from getting him in the first game.”

Jones’ comments indicate his confidence that the wide receiver is expected to be on the 53-man roster on Tuesday when the club cuts down from 80 players in accordance with league guidelines. Gallup has not practiced since tearing his left ACL on Jan. 2. He underwent successful surgery in February.

While, he has made notable progress in his rehabilitation, Gallup is not among those who are particularly bullish about his potential return for Week 1. In fact, he's indicated that he will likely be forced to sit out the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

“Ain’t no point in thinking about it too hard,” Gallup recently said. “When I get back, I’m going to come out here and help the team regardless. That’s just all I’m waiting on. That’s it.”

Though Gallup is still eligible to begin the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List, it seems the team would prefer to keep its options open. Interestingly, the Cowboys could have placed him on Reserve/PUP earlier this week. They refused to do so, as such designation would force Gallup to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Though he would not count against the roster, the earliest he would be able to play would be Week 5 at the Los Angeles Rams.

After signing a five-year, $57.5 million contract earlier this offseason, Gallup has clearly become an integral part of Dallas’ future. With former top receiver Amari Cooper now with the Cleveland Browns, Gallup is expected to form a formidable pass-catching pair with fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb.

While Tuesday’s impending deadline still provides an additional chance for Gallup’s placement on the injury list, Jones’ recent remarks seem to tell a different story. While the Cowboys may not be able to confirm the date of his return, the door is open to make that decision without limitation.

