Cowboys Select Ole Miss DE Sam Williams With No. 56 Pick in NFL Draft

Following the surprising selection of offensive tackle Tyler Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys once again addressed the trenches in Round 2, selecting Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams with the No. 56 pick.

With the departure of Randy Gregory this offseason, Williams adds a dynamic and athletic pass-rushing specialist to the Dallas defense, that should be able to fit into the rotation sooner than later.

Williams transferred to Ole Miss from Northeast Mississippi Community College, and he was named to All-American teams by Walter Camp and the Associated Press in 2021. He set the school record for sacks this past season as well, racking up 12.5 in that category. He also recorded 57 total tackles.

Those numbers in 2021 added to an impressive resume built in Oxford where he finished with 22.5 sacks over the course of three seasons. He also finished with 134 total tackles in that span.

Williams joins a Dallas Cowboys team that won the NFC East in 2021, but the franchise also has 11-straight playoff appearances that have not resulted in a trip to the conference championship, the longest streak in NFL history.

You can view the full scouting report for Sam Williams from NFL Draft Bible below:

Defensive end with very good length and upper body power. Williams is a strong handed pass rusher who can enforce his will on blockers by twisting them and creating angles for himself. He lacks lower body strength and suffers from high pad level. Williams projects as a future starter at defensive end who can contribute in a rotational role as a rookie. Average athleticism limits his ceiling as he would ideally be paired with a consistent speed threat. Williams has to answer questions about his character to make teams comfortable with bringing him into their locker room.

