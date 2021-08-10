NFL Draft Profile: Sam Williams, Defensive End, Ole Miss Rebels

#13

Pos: DE

Ht: 6040

Wt: 265

DOB: 3/31/99

Eligible: 2022

Montgomery, AL

Lee High School

Sam Williams

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Versatile defender who can drop into space or line up in a four-point stance inside of the tackle. Williams has very good burst, converting it into power to blow up off-balance tackles. He possesses above-average length, long arming tackles into the passers’ face with his leg drive. Dips the shoulder to make tackles work low. A strong upper body allows him to extend and press blockers out of his frame. His hands are heavy, impacting opponents on contact. Williams stands high blockers up off the snap. Fluid mover in space.

Cons:

Leinweber: An inconsistently timed and occasionally slow first step costs him his speed threat on every play, losing valuable ground because of it. Stiff ankles prevent him from turning the corner at the top of the rush. Fails to swipe the punch of tackles as his hands are slow. Williams needs to set a stronger edge, not relying on his athleticism and range to make a play. Does not play urgently when he has pulling blockers coming at him. Lacks any zone instincts in coverage.

Summary:

Leinweber: Gifted athlete with power and length. Williams can drop into coverage or line up as a defensive end. He can convert speed to power and consistently extends in the run game. Slow hands make him a one-dimensional rusher. Williams projects as a rotational defensive end who has inside-out flexibility. He can defend the run and power rush the passer at an NFL level. His versatility makes him scheme-proof. A lack of flexibility and slow hands put a ceiling on his potential.

Background:

Raised in Montgomery, Alabama. Born on March 31, 1999. Full name is Samuel Degarrick Williams. Attended Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2017 and 2018. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Was arrested on July 24th 2020 and charged with sexual battery. Received an indefinite suspension from all team-related activities. All charges were dropped and he was allowed to play in the 2020 season. Multi-disciplinary studies major.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Powerful and long with very good burst. Williams lacks hand quickness and flexibility to be more than a rotational player.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.2 / 7.8