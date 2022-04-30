'I Didn't Do Anything': Cowboys 'Satisfied' Despite 'Character Risk' of DE Sam Williams

Owner Jerry Jones this week said he was getting more conservative about such choices. ... and yet here we are again.

FRISCO -Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams is the Dallas Cowboys’ second-round pick in the NFL Draft, yet another in a long line of this team's "risks'' in the second round.

“It’s the past. Obviously I didn’t do anything,” said Williams, who was suspended at Ole Miss in July 2020 after being charged with sexual battery, but reinstated two months later after the charge was dropped. “It’s a new life, just a whole new start ahead of me. And that’s what I’m looking forward the most is a new start in a new area with great coaches, great teammates and my family.”

That sounds lovely. But owner Jerry Jones this week said he was getting more conservative about such choices. ... and yet here we are again.

The Cowboys took Williams with the 56th overall pick in the draft, following a storied Jones tradition of rolling the second-round dice despite questions about character or injuries.

Said Jones: "We looked thoroughly into all of the allegations. As you well know, it was aired out real good there at Ole Miss. Once they were satisfied where he was, then he came back and joined the team. We spent a lot of time because we had a keen interest in him. We spent a lot of time talking with a lot of people that know him real close ...

"We are satisfied that we are good with this pick.”

Last year, Dallas drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round. Joseph is the subject of a Dallas police investigation into a fatal drive-by shooting in March. From Jaylon Smith (injury) to Randy Gregory (behavioral), this is what Dallas does.

“That type of thing, that decision on off-the-field issues, I’m probably a little more conservative than I was 15 years ago,'' Jerry said a few days ago.

Or not.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Sam Williams Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Sam Williams Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Sam Williams

Said coach Mike McCarthy of the research done on Williams: "Everybody went to bat for him, then also having him come in on a 30 visit. Sam made a big impression on all of us. The thing I appreciated the most is his honesty, the vulnerability that he expressed going through his history.''

Williams (with our in-depth scouting report here) was a third-team All-American last season after setting an Ole Miss record with 12.5 sacks. He could be Gregory-like as a pass-rusher as part of a Cowboys class that includes Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith in the first round and South Carolina receiver Jalen Tolbert in the third round.

In the end, the Cowboys aren't pretending

"We thoroughly investigated those allegations and are completely satisfied that those are well within our comfort level,'' Jones said. "We are proud to have him.

But Sam Williams will be tabbed as a "risk.'' Because that's how Dallas does this.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!