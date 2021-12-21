BREAKING: Can Ex Cowboys QB Save Washington Season?

Yes, that same Garrett Gilbert. The one from UT and then SMU and last year’s Cowboys and this summer’s Cowboys, too, until he somehow lost the job of Dak Prescott backup to Cooper Rush.

FRISCO - COVID makes for strange bedfellows.

The Washington Football Team faces its most important game of the season Tuesday night as it travels to "The City of Brotherly Love" to face the Philadelphia Eagles. … both teams at 6-7 trying to stay in an NFC playoff race that sees the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys near the top of the heap.

But COVID-19 has not shown much love to the WFT this week, knocking out quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen of tonight's game.

It’s official, as neither quarterback is going to come off the COVID list before 4 p.m. EST Tuesday - they could have conceivably do so and then quickly jet to Philly, as we write here - so it will fall on the shoulders of Garrett Gilbert to grab the biggest win of Washington's season.

Gilbert, 30, was signed off the New England Patriots practice squad Fridayand is preparing to start tonight, his first start since Week 9 of last season when he started for the Cowboys.

Yes, that same Garrett Gilbert. The one from the University of Texas and then SMU and last year’s Cowboys and this summer’s Cowboys, too, until he somehow lost the job of Dak Prescott backup to Cooper Rush.

Gilbert's signing comes just a little less than a year since the WFT activated Heinicke to the active roster last season. And that move has paid off dividends far beyond Washington's dreams.

So maybe - ironic as it would be - this is the start of something big for Gilbert. Or, at least a big night for him as an NFC playoffs factor … one way or another.

While it isn't likely Gilbert is going to come in and steal Heinicke's job, the Cowboys will tell you he has the potential to come in and make a difference. In his start for the Cowboys last season, Gilbert was one play away from upsetting the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. And in 2019, Gilbert was the leading passer of the American Alliance of Football.

And now he’s on national TV, in prime time, in a huge spot … with another shot.

