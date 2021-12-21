Washington QBs Still in D.C.; Will COVID Allow Them to Make Eagles Game in Time?

The Washington Football Team is not only trying to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The WFT is not only trying to beat COVID.

Now, on gameday, the WFT is trying to beat the clock.

The WFT has showcased a consistent offensive identity this season, one that relies on running the ball and maintaining long possessions. That can work just fine tonight in the 7 p.m. kickoff, pushed from Sunday to Tuesday due to COVID.

But with eight-year backup signal-caller Garrett Gilbert (or practice-squadder Kyle Shurmur) potentially getting the start in Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Eagles after quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were placed on the COVID list, an element of surprise might be needed if coach Ron Rivera's offense wants to hang on for a win.

First, though, more surprises: As of early Tuesday, Heinicke and Allen remain in D.C. ... hoping for COVID clearance ... that would allow one or both of them to quickly scoot to Philly in time for kickoff.

Odd days, indeed.

Before Washington's Week 15 game was rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 11th-worst passing offense in the NFL was beginning to look significantly more bleak had the game remained on the Sunday schedule.

At least Saturday's practice report brought some renewed optimism for the offense.

WFT's No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin got in full reps on Saturday after recovering from a concussion he suffered against Dallas last weekend. He's in line to retake the reigns as the top downfield threat and will likely draw a tough matchup against three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke last about the impact the former Ohio State Buckeye brings to the offense.

“We talk about bringing it every single play and obviously when (McLaurin) is on the field, the defense has a big target on his back,” Turner said. “They’re doing a lot to try and stop him.”

McLaurin’s versatility as a route runner and one-on-one matchup-winner might make life easier for the offense if Gilbert indeed draws the start.

“It makes (the opposing defense) play a little more balanced,” Turner said. “And it’s just the fact of the different plays that (McLaurin) can potentially make over the course of the game.”

Washington also activated fourth-year wideout Cam Sims off the COVID list on Sunday. He caught a sensational touchdown pass in last week's loss to Dallas and should provide some nice depth alongside McLaurin.

But the bad news?

Elite pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic is in danger of missing his third-straight game after missing Saturday’s practice with a neck injury despite clearing concussion protocol.

Starting running back Antonio Gibson is more than capable of catching passes out of the backfield, but McKissic provides a different level of receiving ability.

The Eagles run defense is average at best with 109.4 rush yards allowed per contest, good for 13th in the league. A classic "sell-out to stop the run" approach might take place, potentially forcing Gilbert to sling it down field.

Having a security blanket like McKissic on the field for catch-and-run check-downs would help relieve some pressure, but it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared in time for Tuesday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel registered a third-straight DNP in practice on Saturday with a lingering hamstring issue. He was fixing to serve as the second receiving option behind McLaurin, but tweaked his injury against Dallas.

"Curtis played 20 snaps the week before," Turner said on Thursday. "We were looking to up it a little bit and then obviously, he was unfortunately unable to finish."

It's a mixture of optimism and question marks as the WFT looks to power through what has been a whirlwind of a week, culminating in two 6-7 teams trying to stay alive in the playoff chase.

Washington might be in a position to active Allen or Heinicke off the COVID list for quarterback duties ahead of Tuesday depending on if they are able to test negative.

Until then, it's anyone's guess what the passing attack could look like against Philadelphia. And part of it depends on the Planes, Trains and Automobile aspect of QBs being transported out of protocol, and into Philly.