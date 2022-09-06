FRISCO - Michael Gallup has become a tool of gamesmanship of the Dallas Cowboys, with owner Jerry Jones pretending there is a possibility that the rehabbing receiver might make a miraculous Week 1 appearance.

So Jerry is pretending.

The Sunday night foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, need not bother.

“I don’t want to (divulge Gallup’s status) at this time. Let’s just leave it at that," Jones said.

OK, but CowboysSI.com has already clarified that status, confused by some when Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and declared that Gallup would play “if the Super Bowl were today.”

That was not medically accurate a week ago. It is not medically accurate now.

Gallup has been making notable progress in his rehab from an ACL tear sustained in the Cowboys’ Week 17 game against last season. But a source has urged us to explain to Cowboys Nation that avoiding the PUP list is not the same as rolling out of bed and playing in an NFL game.

And Gallup - who has not yet practiced, limited again Monday here at The Star to working on the cords with trainers - has made it clear he does not plan on playing in the Cowboys’ Week 1 matchup against the Bucs.

We have been told Week 3 looms as a possibility.

In the meantime, Jerry has his wordplay, suggesting he is in the “business of playing the game of competition and not let the Bucs get prepared for him one way or the other.”

Clever! But then - because Jerry is both a poor liar and unable to help himself - he continued on …

“But,” he said, “we planned all along for him not to be in the game."

Yes, Jerry. We know. And so do the Bucs.

