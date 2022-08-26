FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up their 2022 NFL preseason on Friday as they host the Seattle Seahawks. In what's usually called the final "dress rehearsal" for a team before the regular season starts, it's a bit different for the Cowboys as coach Mike McCarthy has indicated the starters will sit out again in the preseason finale.

McCarthy suggested ahead of practice on Tuesday inside Ford Center at The Star that good work by his starters for the next two days would allow the team to repeat the approach for preseason game No. 3. In other words, Dallas will continue the plan for previous matchups at the Broncos and Chargers: Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons and the first-teamers on the sideline.

"We're gonna work our (starters) as much as possible these next two days,'' McCarthy said. "We anticipate we will play the third game as we did the last two."

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith isn’t going to play in the preseason finale because of his mild ankle injury. And that's not the worst news on the offensive line, as veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is out "for months'' after sustaining a hamstring tear at practice here at The Star.

It might be time to panic about the offensive line, even if the Cowboys brass isn't.

The backup to Prescott might still be in question, as Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been in competition during camp, but McCarthy said Grier will get "a chunk" of reps in his duel with Cooper Rush.

The Seahawks will also be focusing on the quarterback position, but it's the starting signal-caller that's in question between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

The door remains open for Lock, who despite testing positive for COVID last week and missing the second preseason game, can still earn himself the job. Should he start Seattle's season opener, it will be against Denver, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 26, 2022, 7 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: KTVT-TV Channel 11 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +6.5

TOTAL: 37.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +240, Seahawks -300

