'Glass-Eater': Cowboys Ex Starting O-Lineman La'el Collins Signing with Bengals

Shortly after being cut, the market for Collins, 28, expectedly got hot.

FRISCO - Offensive tackle La'el Collins' departure from the Dallas Cowboys comes via an unceremonious dumping; the Cowboys soured on the talented tackle on a personal level.

But he is more than landing on his feet, agreeing on Sunday to sign with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

CowboysSI.com reported last week that more than six teams were interested in acquiring Collins, who's started 71 career games and would fill a glaring need at right tackle for many teams. ... and that five of those teams were from the AFC.

The Bengals were one of the five.

Shortly after being cut, the market for Collins, 28, expectedly got hot.The 6-foot-4, 320-pound blocker, who has experience at both tackle and guard, arranged a Friday visit with the Bengals, and they immediately jumped to the front of the line, in part because of position coach Frank Pollard.

Pollard is a legendary offensive line coach in Cincy, and was with Dallas for a brief time. This week, he told the Bengals media that Collins, who plays with a nasty streak, is a "glass-eater.''

That's a compliment. ... and for a Bengals team with a star young QB in Joe Burrow who got knocked around a lot last year, that's a need.

As a Cowboy, Collins was due $10 million in base salary for the 2022 campaign, counting $15.25 million against the salary cap. The Cowboys grew tired of his personal behavior, one source telling CowboysSI.com that it was wished that Collins "would take his job more seriously.''

And now? He's taking a job with the Bengals.

