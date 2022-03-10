Skip to main content

Cowboys Trying to Trade 'Outstanding O-Lineman' La’el Collins - At What Cost?

La’el Collins is on the trade block. But it's a costly idea.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are taking trade phone calls on La’el Collins - despite the thought that he “is one of the most outstanding offensive linemen in the country,” as team owner Jerry Jones said recently.

Collins is indeed talented. But his behavior - and cap concerns - could mean  that the once-foundational piece at right tackle, just age 28, might be about done in Dallas.

The right tackle without Collins on the team? That would be solid fill-in Terence Steele. What about Collins as the left guard? That has been an idea.

But what about the money involved?

One of the concepts in play: Dallas could save $10 million in cap room by making Collins a post-June 1 2022 release.

But a trade now? A pre-June 1 trade of Collins would be enormously costly; Dallas would save just $1 million while swallowing $14 million of dead money.

Short of Dallas getting a standout and affordable player (or premium pick) in return, that makes no sense.

A post-June 1 trade? More viable, as Dallas would save $10 million this year, with dead money spread over two seasons ($5 mil in 2022, $8.7 mil in 2023).

As CowboysSI.com has often reported, the Cowboys are disappointed by Collins’ general behavior. His complicated entanglement with his drug test suspension may have been, in the minds of some here inside The Star, a last straw of sorts.

But dump a blue-chip talent in the prime of his career? A protector (and close pal) of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? If La’el Collins is being shown the door, the Cowboys better have something of value coming back in through that door.

