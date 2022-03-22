Skip to main content

SOURCE: Cowboys Target Za'Darius Smith Signs With Vikings - 3 Years, $47 Million

The Cowboys said they would try to sign more pass-rush help. So ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to try to rebound from the Randy Gregory fiasco, and among the efforts: A flirtation with Za'Darius Smith.

But it was never probably going to be a $14 million APY flirtation, which is the number sources tell CowboysSI.com that the pass-rusher Smith on Tuesday agreed to with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys have been targeting multiple options to replace Gregory, who served an important role as the speed rusher opposite the power of DeMarcus Lawrence and the relentlessness of linebacker Micah Parsons. 

After bringing back Dorance Armstrong and signing former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler to a one-year, prove-it deal worth up to $5 million, the team was doing their due diligence on both Jason Pierre-Paul and Za’Darius Smith.

So. ... Pierre-Paul, 33, next guy up?


JPP is a aging veteran who spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he dealt with a rotator cuff injury in 2021 and is coming off surgery in February. He played in 12 games and recorded 2.5 sacks after recording at least 8.5 in each of the four previous seasons.

He would fit the team’s philosophy of a low-cost free agent signing - unless he still views himself as a $14 mil APY guy himself, which is what he's been, contractually, the last two years.

The Cowboys traditionally don't bother with exploring the higher-priced outsiders in free agency, preferring to pay their own. But ... stuff happens. As it just. And Dallas can still salvage the Gregory mess with an established star who might actually be a better player.

JPP ... you may be next man up.

