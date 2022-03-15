Dallas Detour: With Gregory Gone, Do Cowboys Pursue Chandler Jones?

Okay, so now what?

Just when it appeared the Dallas Cowboys had Randy Gregory in their grasp, the defensive end wriggled free to sign with the Denver Broncos. It's a U-turn that not only breaks Jerry Jones' heart, but also changes the owner's free-agency plan.

After salary-cap gymnastics with the likes of Dak Prescott and DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys had the financial room to re-sign Gregory. But with him now headed to Denver, who do they spend their money on?

Gregory, Gone DeMarcus Lawrence Von Miller

The Cowboys now have holes to fill on Dan Quinn's defense, and they're already having "exploratory talks" with Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. He's a long-time favorite of Quinn and would bring a veteran stability inside to complement the versatile Micah Parsons.

As for filling the pass-rush void left by Gregory's about-face, the Cowboys could resume their interest in the Los Angeles Rams' (and Dallas native" Von Miller or perhaps Arizona Cardinals' defensive end Chandler Jones.

The Broncos also coveted Jones, but will likely cease that pursuit after landing Gregory.

Jones is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All-Pro that could command as much as $20 million per season.

Randy Gregory Chandler Jones Bobby Wagner

He recorded at least 10 sacks in six of the past seven seasons. In 2021, he registered 10.5 sacks after recording five in the first game of the season. A former New England Patriots first-round draft pick from Syracuse, he had 18.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in his final two seasons with the Pats before being traded to the Cardinals.

Playing under a five-year, $82.5 million contract that has expired, Jones recorded 71.5 sacks and 33 forced fumbles in six seasons in Arizona. For his career, Jones has racked up 107.5 sacks.