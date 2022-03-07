Skip to main content

Cooper Competition: NFC West Team Interested in Cowboys Receiver?

Speculation regarding Amari Cooper's future in Dallas continues as the new league year approaches on March 16

Amid constant speculation that the Dallas Cowboys will be parting ways with receiver Amari Cooper before the beginning of the NFL's new league year March 16, rumors continue to surface regarding possible landing spots.

The problem isn't with Cooper's performance or any off-the-field issues. Cooper's issue - along with some concerns about his intensity and consistency - is his $20 million salary that becomes guaranteed on March 20. The Cowboys simply don't have the cash in 2022 to pay it.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper

Speculation has swirled since the news about Cooper's potential release was first reported last week by NFL Network.

Could the Cardinals be a good fit for the Cowboys' wideout? Cards Wire thinks so:

No image description

Play

