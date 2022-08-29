Cowboys Trying to Trade with New York Jets for Offensive Help - Report

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are not actively pursuing anyone beyond "in-house'' to be part of their 2022 NFL season-opening offensive line.

But they need help at swing tackle, even though they won't admit it in public.

But that's OK. Because they just admitted it in private.

The Cowboys are pursuing O-line backup help in the form of New York Jets offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who was not slated to be a starter with the Jets going into camp.

Edoga is a former 2018 third-round pick of the Jets from USC. He's 6-3, 308 and 25 years old. He has been a part-time starter in New York ... but no, this isn't a star-quality guy. And for now, Aaron Wilson adds, it looks like a deal won't happen.

Maybe "star quality'' comes later. Another run at Edoga? Maybe, too, that comes later. But at this time? As long as he's healthy, Dallas has no better option at left tackle than first-round pick Tyler Smith, who does have star quality. Team COO Stephen Jones said on Monday that Smith is "ready to go'' and has a “green light'' to return to workouts after missing some time with an ankle problem.

That is necessitated by starting left tackle Tyron Smith having gone down last week with an avulsion fracture of his knee (his hamstring tearing from his bone, and then surgery that the Cowboys hope is not season-ending).

We suggested earlier on Monday that another tackle could be added this week, and that the move would be fueled by the idea of a vet backup being needed so Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko aren't thrown to the wolves in Week 1 against the Bucs.

And now here we are, with the O-line looking like this - left tackle Tyler Smith, left guard Connor McGovern, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele - and with the Cowboys on the phone for help.

By the way, yes, as long as the Cowboys are on the phone with the Jets, we know Cowboys Nation wish they'd also inquire about receiver Denzel Mims. We'll keep you posted on that concept as well.

