Cowboys Trade of Trysten Hill for Patriots WR: Who Would It Help?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys think they’ve fortified the defensive line. And they have mostly “hope” in terms of doing the same at wideout.

So is a positional trade in order?

A trade was recently proposed by a national media outlet that would send Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill to the New England Patriots in exchange for wideout N'Keal Harry.

The proposed trade - something shy of a “rumor” - indicates it would benefit both teams.

It's no secret that the Cowboys probably need to add a veteran wide receiver after the loss of Amari Cooper via trade to the Cleveland Browns, basically in exchange for a can of beans.

Even after the addition of James Washington in free agency and drafting Jalen Tolbert in the third round of this year's draft, Dallas could benefit from experience at wideout - especially when you consider the current youth in the wide receiver room.

In exchange for Harry, the Patriots would receive Hill and would be addressing an area of need at the interior defensive line.

Sounds good on paper, right? But it's not. It's quite ridiculous, actually.

The proposal says, "... a trade between Dallas and New England could be the perfect way to add to those areas while also moving two players that need a change of pace ..."

While it's quite possible both players could benefit from a change of scenery, it's more likely that neither player would be of any help to their new team.

Hill has consistently been an underachiever while with the Cowboys and is currently listed as second on the depth chart at right defensive tackle. And when given opportunities to start he hasn't exactly shined.

In 2021, Hill registered just seven tackles, three assists, and one sack, earning an overall grade of 65.3 from Pro Football Focus. Why would Patriots coach Bill Belichick have any interest in an underachieving player like Hill?

While we're discussing underachieving, Harry hasn't exactly been a production machine in New England. As he's entering his fourth year in the league, Harry has accumulated just 598 total yards on just 57 catches on 103 targets since 2019.

That doesn't sound like the veteran leadership that the Cowboys are seeking at wide receiver. Much less, a player that can help Dallas reach the next level in the playoffs. PFF gave Harry a grade of just 69.1 for his 2021 season which included 12 catches on 21 targe ts for just 184 yards and no touchdowns.

The only possible way either team would benefit from this trade is if it's a last-ditch effort from both teams to get "something for nothing" instead of just outright releasing the players.

But even then it just feels like trading your problem for another person's problem.

