How close was Von Miller to signing with Cowboys before the Bills?

FRISCO - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller had a plan as he entered free agency this offseason. He apparently wanted to be back home in Dallas.

After the NFL free-agency period started, Miller called former Denver Broncos teammate and former Dallas Cowboy DeMarcus Ware in an attempt to judge the Cowboys' interest in bringing him home, per the Dallas Morning News.

“I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent.'" Ware said. "And I said, ‘What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean you’re a free agent? I thought you had one more year?’ He was like, ‘No I’m done [with the Rams], bro.’

"He said 'Call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.’ I said 'Are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?'"

Ware immediately saw the value in adding Miller to the Cowboys' already dangerous defense. Putting Miller on the field alongside DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons would total 172 combined career sacks for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to utilize.

“So now you would have had that three-headed monster. Think about this: Von Miller. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. I don’t know who is coming. That’s what we still need. We still need that right defensive end or outside linebacker guy that can play a little bit interior. Can drop a little bit. That sack perennial athlete.”

The Cowboys were, of course, strapped for room under the salary cap - so much so that they made cash-saving moves like trading wideout Amari Cooper to Cleveland for next to nothing, and releasing right tackle La'el Collins.

Miller played high school football in DFW, went to college at Texas A&M, and still has Dallas ties.

Miller eventually took the money in Buffalo, signing a six-year, $120 million deal with $51.4 million in guaranteed money.

Cowboys fans are left wondering what might've been.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!