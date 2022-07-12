Cowboys Road Trip: Inside Dak Prescott ‘60/40’ Private Workout in Miami

“I guess the purpose is to go out there and get that (football) in there, but the bonding happens there,” Prescott said

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently guided a handful of teammates on a practice road trip to Miami, leading CowboysSI.com to ask him how much of the get-together was about football and how much was bonding.

“I guess the purpose is to go out there and get that (football) in there, but the bonding happens there,” Prescott said, putting the number at 60 perfect of the former and 40 percent of the latter. “Three days, and you get to know each other. So, whether it’s the dinners or it’s the hanging out, that’s what it’s about.”

Among the teammates making the trip for workouts at the University of Miami: Tight ends Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon, receivers CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert, and running back Ezekiel Elliott (who was “in the bathroom,” Dak indicated, when a group photo was taken). (Also, see "Greatest Strengths'' here.)

Prescott indicated that the trip allowed him to develop relationships with newer players, likely meaning Tolbert and McKeon.

“There’s two of the guys that I feel like I got closer to on this trip, and I don’t know if I’d have been able to without it,” said Prescott, who is also working with a full-time personal trainer that has him “in the best shape of my life.”

“It was great obviously just being able to get away and do that,” Prescott said Saturday during the quarterback’s youth football camp. “We didn’t get a chance to do it last year obviously with the (rehab for the ankle) injury. … It was great to have that camaraderie.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!