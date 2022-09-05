FRISCO - Given the fact that DeMarcus Lawrence has previously talked of “revenge” in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season when Tampa Bay arrives at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, it seems unlikely he is completely unaware of the concept that the Bucs will beat Dallas, just as they did in the 2021 opener.

“We are?” Tank said on Monday when faced with media mentions of his Cowboys being 1.5-point underdogs. “OK. We’ll see. Then let the dogs eat.”

Fine idea. But the Bucs have at least as many “dawgs” as Dallas employs. Plus a Super Bowl title capping 2020 before following it up with the Week 1 home win over Dallas.

Oh. And Tom Brady.

For the second straight season, the Cowboys will open the year with a high-profile meeting with the Buccaneers and Brady.

It will be on Sunday night. It will be in prime time. It will be a test, just like last year in Tampa Bay, with the Bucs edging the Cowboys in a tight 31-29 game. ... though at least it will be staged in Arlington. (And maybe it'll be a "top-10 most memorable one. ...)

The Cowboys are not foolish enough to disrespect Brady; his win a year ago marked his sixth straight win over Dallas, and yeah, he's 6-0 vs. the Cowboys.

You read that right: "America’s Team'' has never managed, despite him changing teams, despite him being 45, to take down the GOAT.

So we've got history. And predictions. And odds. And an effort in the Dallas locker room to ignore such frivolities.

“I don’t care about that,” Lawrence said of odds and predictions. “Underdog, upperdog, whatever.”

OK. Let the dogs eat.

