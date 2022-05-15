‘Revenge!’ DeMarcus Lawrence & Cowboys Aiming for Bucs’ Tom Brady in Week 1

Note the time and date on the Lawrence “Revenge” post; it’s mere seconds after the NFL schedule announcement.

FRISCO - “Revenge!”

The 2022 NFL schedule is all set … and so, it seems, is Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

For the second straight season, the Cowboys will open up the year with a high-profile meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady.

It will be on Sunday night. It will be in prime time. It will be a test, just like last year in Tampa Bay, with the Bucs edging the Cowboys in a tight 31-29 game.

Lawrence played that day, but soon after sustained a broken foot that marred his season. Combine that with penchant for pep talks and his latest social-media post makes Cowboys vs. Buccaneers sense.

Note the time and date on the Lawrence “Revenge” post; it’s mere seconds after the NFL schedule announcement.

A year ago, the Cowboys played well enough to win against the defending Super Bowl champs but for now-cut kicker Greg Zuerlein’s struggles.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ended up throwing for 403 passing yards and three touchdowns, but Zuerlein missed two field-goal tries and an extra-point attempt.

Tom Brady on that Thursday owned the final possession, and Tampa won on a late field goal as Brady totaled 379 passing yards and four touchdowns - and wasn’t sacked.

That final category is where Tank Lawrence would surely like to exact his ”revenge.”

